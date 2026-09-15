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A new drug against aggressive lung cancer reduced the risk of death by 54%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

In the Tam-Peli study, the drug extended the survival of patients with recurrent small-cell lung cancer to 13.3 months. The drug has not yet been approved for widespread use.

A new drug against aggressive lung cancer reduced the risk of death by 54%

The experimental drug Tam-Peli showed a significant improvement in the survival of patients with relapsed small-cell lung cancer—one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Roche reported the results of the Phase III TAISHAN-302 clinical trial, writes UNN.

Details

The study involved 451 patients in China whose disease had returned after previous treatment. A total of 225 people received Tam-Peli, while another 226 received the standard drug topotecan.

The results showed that Tam-Peli reduced the risk of death by 54% compared with standard therapy. Median overall survival was 13.3 months versus 9.4 months in the topotecan group.

The risk of disease progression decreased by 71%

The difference in controlling cancer progression was even more pronounced. Median progression-free survival was 7.4 months for Tam-Peli versus 2.8 months for standard treatment, corresponding to a 71% reduction in the risk of progression.

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Tumors responded to treatment in 59.1% of patients who received the new drug. For topotecan, this figure was only 9.7%. Tam-Peli's benefit was also observed among patients with brain and liver metastases.

Serious treatment-related side effects also occurred less frequently: grade 3 or higher adverse reactions were recorded in 46.4% of patients receiving Tam-Peli, compared with 74.7% in the standard-therapy group.

Tam-Peli is an experimental antibody-drug conjugate targeting the B7-H3 protein, which is present in significant amounts in many solid tumors. The drug has already received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for the treatment of relapsed small-cell lung cancer, but it has not yet been approved for widespread use. Roche plans to begin global clinical trials of the drug.

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Stepan Haftko

HealthNews of the World
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