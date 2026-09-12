The record cyclospora outbreak that affected 21 states and caused nearly 13,000 cases has ended in the United States

The United States has announced the end of the largest cyclosporiasis outbreak in the country's history, linked to iceberg lettuce. Nearly 13,000 cases of the disease were attributed to this outbreak, although its exact source has still not been determined, AP reports, writes UNN.

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The outbreak affected 21 states. Michigan was hit hardest, with 2 outbreak-related deaths also reported there.

Since May 1, U.S. health authorities have received reports of nearly 20,000 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis—more than 16 times the number recorded during the same period last year. More than 6,100 additional cases are considered suspected.

The cause of the widespread contamination is still being investigated

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that can cause severe watery diarrhea. It spreads through human feces, particularly when food comes into contact with soil or water contaminated with them. Experts have still not determined how contamination occurred on a scale sufficient to infect thousands of people.

An outbreak of the parasitic infection cyclosporiasis has spread to 31 US states, with the number of cases rapidly increasing

The investigation ultimately focused on iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms and grown in central Mexico. The company recalled thousands of packages of lettuce supplied, among others, to major U.S. restaurant chains.

The FDA said that all the recalled lettuce had already been removed from the market. Inspectors completed inspections of the producers and processing facility in Mexico, but analysis of some of the collected samples is still ongoing.

In New York, the number of victims of the Legionnaires' disease outbreak has increased