Eight regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to Russian attacks and bad weather

Due to hostilities, attacks on energy infrastructure, and bad weather, some consumers in eight regions of Ukraine remain without power. At the same time, restrictions on electricity consumption are not expected to be introduced today. The Ministry of Energy reports this, UNN writes.

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in the Volyn, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions were without power as of the morning. Restoration work is ongoing wherever the security situation permits - the statement said.

It is noted that in the Zaporizhzhia region, two energy workers were injured as a result of a UAV attack on an energy facility. The injured people were taken to a hospital, where they are receiving all necessary medical assistance.

Due to bad weather, consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Sumy regions remain without power. Repair crews are working to restore electricity supplies.

The introduction of power supply restrictions is not expected today. In the event of changes, consumers are advised to monitor the situation with energy supplies via the official resources of distribution system operators.

Consumers are also advised, where possible, to shift intensive electricity use to daytime hours—from 11:00 to 15:00.

Putin does not want to agree to a halt in strikes on energy infrastructure before winter – FT