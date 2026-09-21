Ukraine to be hit by rain and thunderstorms — weather forecast for September 21

Rain and thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine on September 21; gusts of wind are forecast in the west, with daytime temperatures reaching 26 degrees Celsius. UNN reports this, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to the forecast, it will be cloudy with clear spells today.

At night, rain is expected in the western, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions; during the day, throughout Ukraine except the far east. In Zakarpattia and parts of most southern and central regions, there may be thunderstorms.

The wind will be southwesterly, shifting to northwesterly, at 7–12 m/s; during the day, gusts of 15–20 m/s are expected in places in the western regions.

Temperatures will be 10–15°C at night, reaching 18°C in the south; during the day, 14–19°C in the western, most northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions, and 21–26°C elsewhere.

Astrological forecast for September 21–27: The Sun will move into Libra, and the week will end with a Full Moon in Aries