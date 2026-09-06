Ukraine to be hit by rain and strong winds: forecast for September 6

On Sunday, September 6, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with sunny intervals. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to meteorologists, moderate rain is expected in most western and northern regions, and light rain in places in the southwest of the country during the day; thunderstorms are expected in places in the southern regions.

The wind will be northwesterly at 7–12 m/s; in Ukraine, except for the northeast, gusts of 15–20 m/s are expected during the day. The temperature will be 14–19°C during the day; in the south and southeast of the country, 22–27°C - the statement reads.

Variable cloudiness and possible rain are expected in Kyiv and the region on September 2. The temperature will be +17°...+19°.

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