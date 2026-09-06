Ukraine to be hit by rain and strong winds: forecast for September 6

$44.7351.94
ukenru
10:37 PM • 17133 views
"The Kyiv regime has stopped hiding its essence by re-burying Nazis": Putin spoke "frankly" with Witkoff and Kushner
September 5, 08:15 PM • 21219 views
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia again: many people injured, fires broke outVideo
Exclusive
September 5, 06:53 PM • 17453 views
Rain will linger in Ukraine for one more day, and temperatures may drop to +19°
September 5, 04:42 PM • 18925 views
Up to 180 days — Ukraine has extended settlement periods for agricultural exporters due to attacks by the Russian Federation
September 5, 09:39 AM • 29091 views
"There is no threat to diplomacy": Zelenskyy announced adjustments to the operation concerning Russia's airspace next week
September 5, 08:59 AM • 26486 views
Russia struck Kyiv and Boryspil airports at night for the first time in a long while - ZelenskyyPhoto
September 5, 08:16 AM • 21564 views
After prolonged blackout: IAEA announced ceasefire to repair line to occupied Zaporizhzhia NPPPhoto
September 5, 07:33 AM • 20868 views
Kremlin does not expect breakthrough from new talks with the United States - Bloomberg
September 5, 07:18 AM • 18611 views
Ukrainians are increasingly leaving Poland and moving to the Czech Republic
September 5, 05:59 AM • 16115 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 167 drones - how many were shot down and where there were hitsPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
2m/s
77%
745mm
Popular news
Drapatyi introduced the new Commander of the Ground Forces, Zaiets, and also acknowledged five key tasksSeptember 5, 07:10 PM • 7444 views
Mercedes-Benz threatened to close a plant in Germany and relocate productionSeptember 5, 07:25 PM • 12979 views
Putin said he plans to discuss "all modalities" for resolving the war in Ukraine with Witkoff and KushnerSeptember 5, 07:58 PM • 4970 views
Putin’s talks with Witkoff and Kushner have ended: they lasted more than three hoursPhotoVideoSeptember 5, 08:31 PM • 7140 views
Now the KGB and GRU will be expecting Ukrainian drones at their offices — European CommissionerPhoto01:20 AM • 3494 views
Publications
How the war changed Ukrainian cinema - key takeaways from 2026 Odesa International Film FestivalPhotoSeptember 4, 02:28 PM • 60319 views
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
September 4, 12:00 PM • 68592 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
September 4, 11:35 AM • 58327 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 4, 11:01 AM • 53090 views
Top 5 recipes for preserving cucumbers for the winter that will turn out perfectly the first timePhotoSeptember 4, 10:21 AM • 60899 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marine Le Pen
Emmanuel Macron
Andrius Kubilius
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
China
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 24339 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 23375 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 35263 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 54225 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 50321 views
Actual
Pantsir missile system
The Guardian
Bild
The Times
Technology

Ukraine to be hit by rain and strong winds: forecast for September 6

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

On September 6, rain and wind gusts of up to 20 m/s are expected in most western and northern regions. Daytime temperatures will be 14–27°.

Ukraine to be hit by rain and strong winds: forecast for September 6

On Sunday, September 6, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with sunny intervals. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to meteorologists, moderate rain is expected in most western and northern regions, and light rain in places in the southwest of the country during the day; thunderstorms are expected in places in the southern regions.

The wind will be northwesterly at 7–12 m/s; in Ukraine, except for the northeast, gusts of 15–20 m/s are expected during the day. The temperature will be 14–19°C during the day; in the south and southeast of the country, 22–27°C

- the statement reads.

Variable cloudiness and possible rain are expected in Kyiv and the region on September 2. The temperature will be +17°...+19°.

Jupiter-sized planet survives the death of its star11.07.26, 23:25 • 4837 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Thunderstorm
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv