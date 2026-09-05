Autumn weather with rain and a cold snap: forecasters’ outlook for the weekend

Forecasters have forecast rain for the weekend, September 5-6, with nighttime temperatures falling in some places to 7 degrees Celsius. The weather will clear up at the beginning of next week, on September 7. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

The first week of autumn is coming to an end, and it is already increasingly accompanied by this more autumnal weather - the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center noted.

Details

"Over the weekend, most regions will see light and moderate rain, with thunderstorms in some places; during the day, westerly wind gusts will reach 15-20 m/s," forecasters reported.

According to the forecast, precipitation is expected to stop on Monday.

The temperature will be 12-17° during the night of September 5, and 22-27° during the day on Saturday, reaching 30° in the south and southeast of the country.

On September 6-7, nighttime temperatures will fall to 7-14°, and daytime temperatures to 15-23°, reaching 25° in the south of the country.

Mostly dry, with temperatures up to +30°: weather forecast for September 4