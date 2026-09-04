Mostly dry, with temperatures up to +30°: weather forecast for September 4

In Ukraine, temperatures will rise to +30° on September 4; predominantly dry weather is expected, with rain possible only in the northwest and Kyiv region. This is reported by UNN, citing data from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

On September 4, weather without precipitation in most regions will be caused by a field of slightly elevated pressure; only in the northwestern part will an atmospheric front from the west cause light rain in some places during the day. At altitude, a cool air mass will still remain over most of Ukraine, while in the south and southeast of the country it will be noticeably warmer, so we expect corresponding temperatures - forecasters reported.

According to the forecast, September 4 will bring variable cloudiness.

No precipitation, except for light rain in some places in the northwest of the country and Kyiv region during the day.

At night and in the morning, fog in some places in the northern, most western, and central regions.

The wind will be predominantly southwesterly, 5–10 m/s; during the day, gusts of 15–20 m/s are possible in some places in the Carpathians.

The temperature will be 8–14° at night, 14–19° in the south and southeast; 22–27° during the day, up to 30° in the southeast of the country, and 18–23° in the western regions.

Drought amid the heat may damage crops and the sowing of winter crops - Ukrhydrometeorological Center