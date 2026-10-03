Autumn at the dacha: what needs to be done to prepare the plot for winter

With the beginning of October, the dacha season draws to a close, and it is time for the main autumn chores. How carefully the owners prepare the garden, vegetable plot, and buildings for the cold will determine the condition in which the property greets spring.

Night frosts may already appear in October, so it is not worth putting off tasks until the last moment. UNN explains what to pay attention to first.

Where to start when cleaning up your dacha property

It is convenient to begin autumn work at the dacha by putting the grounds in order. We recommend starting by collecting fallen leaves. If left in a thick layer on the lawn or paths, they will retain moisture, shade the grass, and contribute to the development of fungal diseases. Healthy leaves can be used for compost or mulch, while leaves damaged by pests, covered with mold, or bearing white or black fungal spots are best removed from the property. In addition, leaves should be cleared from garden paths and steps. After rain, it is easy to slip on them, fall, and get injured.

Next, you should mow the grass for the last time this year, remove foliage and other plant debris, and tidy up paths and paved areas. Particular attention should be paid to gutters and storm drains: they need to be cleared of leaves and debris so that during autumn rains and spring snowmelt, water does not stagnate near the foundation or flood the buildings.

Harvesting, pruning, and protecting trees: what needs to be done in the garden in autumn

In the garden, the first priority is to harvest the late crop of apples and pears. Fruit remaining on the ground or branches should not be left for the winter, as fallen and mummified fruit can become a source of disease and attract various pests.

After the leaves have fallen, it is time for sanitary pruning. Dry, diseased, and simply unnecessary branches are removed. After removing large branches, the cuts are treated with garden paste to prevent infection from entering. Even trees that did not require pruning should be treated against pests and diseases. This will protect them throughout autumn and winter, allow them to regain strength and bloom in spring, and delight their owners with a good harvest in summer and autumn. It is best to carry out the treatment in dry, calm weather. We emphasize that when working with such products, it is important to follow the manufacturer's instructions regarding concentration and timing and to use protective equipment.

After treatment, the next stage begins. Here, tree trunk circles require attention and should be mulched. A layer of mulch reduces moisture evaporation and protects the roots from freezing, so it should not be neglected.

Trees and shrubs are also fed with autumn fertilizers. Mixtures with an increased phosphorus and potassium content are usually chosen for this purpose, while nitrogen fertilizers are left until spring so that the plants do not begin active growth on the eve of the cold weather.

The vegetable garden in October: cleaning up, enriching the soil, and sowing green manure

After harvesting, foliage and plant debris should be removed from the vegetable garden. Plants affected by disease should not be added to the compost, so as not to spread the infection into the next season.

The next step is soil preparation. Beds are dug over or loosened, depending on the type of soil and the chosen cultivation system. Organic fertilizers, including compost and humus, are added to the soil: they improve its structure and nourish plants in the following season.

Another way to restore the soil is to sow green manure crops—mustard, rye, and phacelia. They should be sown immediately after harvesting, while the soil is still warm and the seeds have time to sprout before the cold weather. These plants enrich the soil with organic matter and help suppress weed growth. And after they have "lived out" their life cycle, the green manure crops are simply turned into the soil or left on the beds as mulch.

How to prepare flowers and shrubs in the garden for the cold

Flower beds at the dacha also need attention before the first frosts arrive. Spent flowers and dry stems are pruned, while heat-loving plants are covered, for example, with agrofiber or spruce branches. Overgrown perennials are divided and transplanted: this rejuvenates the plantings and makes it possible to obtain new planting material. The plants' roots are mulched, which helps protect them from freezing.

Autumn is also the time to plant bulbous flowers. Tulips and daffodils should be planted so that the bulbs have time to take root before persistent frosts set in. If everything is done correctly, the plants will produce even shoots in spring, grow well, and bloom profusely.

Checking the house and outbuildings before winter

Preparing the house and outbuildings is one of the most important parts of autumn chores. Windows and doors should be checked and insulated to reduce heat loss and prevent drafts. The roof should also be inspected and leaks repaired. Even damage that is barely noticeable at first glance, or seemingly minor damage, can cause beams and other structures to become wet during thaws or the spring snowmelt. In addition, time should be devoted to insulating pipes to protect them from freezing.

Take time separately to check the electrical wiring and lighting. Faulty wiring increases the risk of fire, especially when heating appliances are switched on more often at the dacha.

In utility rooms, owners clear out unnecessary items and put things in order in autumn. This frees up space for storing equipment and makes it easier to access the things that are needed. If the house is heated, firewood, coal, or another fuel supply is prepared in advance. It should be stored in a dry place, in compliance with fire safety rules. If the house will not be heated in winter, electrical appliances should be unplugged before leaving.

How to prevent frozen water at the dacha from becoming a problem

Water left in systems turns into ice in frosty weather and can damage pipes, hoses, and equipment. Therefore, water is drained from irrigation systems, hoses, and barrels. Empty barrels are best turned upside down or covered so that rainwater does not collect in them and turn into ice during frosts, causing the container to burst. Hoses and irrigation equipment should also be put away and dried before storage.

A well or pump is winterized in accordance with the equipment's instructions. The well is inspected and, if necessary, cleared of leaves, silt, and debris. It should be noted that when cleaning a well requires going inside, it is safer to entrust the task to specialists. If everything is done independently, there is a risk of poisoning from harmful gases that may accumulate at the bottom.

Preparing dacha equipment for winter

Garden equipment will last longer if it is prepared for winter. To do this, tools are cleaned of soil and plant residue. Metal parts are dried and lubricated to prevent rust, while wooden handles are inspected for cracks and sanded. The equipment is then put away in a dry place. It is also advisable to check its condition and repair it if necessary, so that in spring there is no need to spend time looking for serviceable tools.

In addition, in October and November, it is worth checking supplies at the dacha and determining whether there are enough seeds, fertilizers, and plant protection products, and whether their expiration dates have passed. This makes it possible to purchase what is needed in time and plan spring work without rushing. Seeds and fertilizers themselves should be stored in a dry room protected from rodents and moisture. Covering material should be prepared in advance so that it is on hand when the forecasts predict the first frosts.

Autumn work at the dacha: what not to forget

When doing autumn work at the dacha, three important things should not be forgotten.

The first is the weather forecast. Most autumn work (such as treating the garden or digging) is best done in dry weather, and the first frosts should not come as a surprise. Therefore, it is especially important to follow weather forecasters' predictions closely.

The second is planning all household tasks, which will help avoid fatigue and ensure that everything is completed on time. It is convenient to distribute all activities over several weekends, starting with those most dependent on the weather.

The third is to continue enjoying every day at the dacha, even though the summer season has ended. After all, being in contact with nature can bring joy at any time of year.

A reminder

Earlier, we told readers what to plant at the dacha in autumn in order to have their own supply of herbs for tea.