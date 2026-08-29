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Anticyclone will bring dry weather in the last weekend of summer, thunderstorms expected in the west

Kyiv • UNN

 • 682 views

On August 29, it will be mostly dry in Ukraine, with temperatures reaching 28°C, but rain, thunderstorms, and wind gusts of up to 20 m/s are expected in the west.

Anticyclone will bring dry weather in the last weekend of summer, thunderstorms expected in the west

Dry weather is expected on August 29 across most of Ukraine under the influence of an anticyclone, while in the west there will be occasional rain and strong wind gusts are possible; air temperatures will reach 28°C, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported, writes UNN

The weather without precipitation in Ukraine will be determined by an area of increased atmospheric pressure; only in the west of the country will an atmospheric front cause unsettled weather during the day, so occasional showers and thunderstorms are expected there

- the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported.

According to the forecast, today will be variably cloudy. No precipitation, except for occasional showers and thunderstorms in the west of the country during the day.

The wind will be predominantly southeasterly, 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s in the western regions during the day.

On Saturday, the temperature will be 9–14°C at night, and 13–18°C in the south of the country; 23–28°C during the day.

On Sunday and Monday, and on August 30 in most northern, central, and western regions, there will be occasional showers with thunderstorms; elsewhere, no precipitation is expected. Temperatures on the nights of August 29–31 will be 12–18°C, while on the coming night they will be locally 8–10°C in the north of the country; 23–30°C during the day. 

Drought amid the heat may damage crops and the sowing of winter crops - Ukrhydrometeorological Center13.08.26, 11:44 • 11512 views

Julia Shramko

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