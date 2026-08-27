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Rain and up to +26°: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on August 27

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

On August 27, brief rain and occasional thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine, except in the north. During the day, temperatures will be 21–26°.

Rain and up to +26°: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on August 27

The weather in Ukraine on August 27 will continue to be determined by the influence of two different pressure systems — areas of low atmospheric pressure and a high-pressure system from an anticyclone over Scandinavia. Rain is expected across most of the country, while air temperatures will fall slightly, reaching a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the forecast, partly cloudy skies are expected today.

In Ukraine, except in the northern part, there will be brief rains and thunderstorms in some areas.

The wind will be predominantly northeasterly, at 5–10 m/s.

Temperatures will be 8–13°C at night, and 14–19°C in the south and southeast of the country; during the day, 21–26°C.

Cyclone from Balkans and anticyclone from Scandinavia affect weather - forecast for August 2626.08.26, 08:23 • 3620 views

Julia Shramko

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