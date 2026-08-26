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Cyclone from Balkans and anticyclone from Scandinavia affect weather - forecast for August 26

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

On August 26, rain and thunderstorms are expected in some regions of Ukraine, while the rest of the country will remain dry. Temperatures will reach 30°C during the day.

Cyclone from Balkans and anticyclone from Scandinavia affect weather - forecast for August 26

The weather in Ukraine on August 26 will be influenced by a cyclone from the Balkans and an anticyclone from Scandinavia; it will be rainy in some places and dry in others, while daytime temperatures will reach 30 degrees Celsius, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported, writes UNN.

On August 26, an atmospheric front from the cyclone over the Balkans will bring unsettled weather to the central regions, Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi, and, during the day, most southern regions, while also affecting the southern districts of Kyiv region. Weather without precipitation in the rest of the country will be determined by a high-pressure field from an anticyclone centered over southern Scandinavia. Moderate northeastern winds will prevail, bringing cool air to Ukraine; its influence will be most noticeable in the northern part, especially at night

- forecasters reported.

According to the forecast, today will be partly cloudy.

In the central regions, Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi, during the day also in most southern regions and in Kyiv region, there will be moderate, locally heavy rain and thunderstorms; elsewhere, no precipitation.

The wind will be predominantly northeastern, 5–10 m/s.

Temperatures will be 14–19° at night, 8–13° in the northern part; 21–26° during the day, and 25–30° in the southeast of the country.

Drought amid the heat may damage crops and the sowing of winter crops - Ukrhydrometeorological Center13.08.26, 11:44 • 11495 views

Julia Shramko

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