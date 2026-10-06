A section of Kyiv’s Northern Bridge damaged by a Russian attack has been restored

In Kyiv, specialists restored the section of the Northern Bridge damaged as a result of the Russian attack on October 4. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Specialists from the municipal enterprise "Kyivavtoshliakhmist" carried out the following work on the damaged section:

restored the bridge structure and road surface;

reinforced the damaged base of the carriageway;

covered it with a special metal plate;

restored the asphalt-concrete surface.

In addition, the damaged structural elements that connect its parts and ensure the strength and stability of the bridge were restored. At the same time, specialists from the municipal enterprise "Kyivteploenergo" restored the damaged main heating pipeline, as a result of which residents of Kyiv's Desnianskyi district once again have hot water.

It will be recalled

In Kyiv, they are preparing dams and pontoon crossings in case bridges are damaged by Russian strikes. In the future, the authorities are considering a tunnel under the Dnipro.