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Cyclone from the Black Sea will bring heavy rain and storm-force winds - weather forecast for September 23

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

On September 23, significant rainfall, thunderstorms, and wind gusts of up to 20 m/s are expected on the left bank. Temperatures will be seasonal.

Cyclone from the Black Sea will bring heavy rain and storm-force winds - weather forecast for September 23

The weather in Ukraine on September 23 will be influenced by a cyclone from the Black Sea; rain and stormy winds are expected in parts of the country, with temperatures ranging from 4 degrees above zero at night to 18 degrees Celsius during the day. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

On September 23, a cyclone moving from the Black Sea will bring heavy rain, thunderstorms, and stormy winds with gusts of up to 15–20 m/s to the left-bank part of the country. The rest of the country will also see some rain, but it will be less intense. Cold air will continue to flow in from northwestern Europe, so temperatures will be typical for this period

- forecasters reported.

Details

According to the forecast, today will be cloudy with sunny intervals.

At night, there will be heavy rain and thunderstorms in the east and southeast; during the day, in the left-bank part of the country. Elsewhere, there will be occasional showers.

Winds will be northwesterly in the right-bank part of the country, at 5–10 m/s, and southeasterly in the left-bank part, at 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s.

Temperatures will be 4–9°C above zero at night, 10–15°C in the east and southeast of the country, and 13–18°C during the day; in the Carpathians, 0–5°C above zero at night and 7–12°C during the day.

Drought amid the heat may damage crops and the sowing of winter crops - Ukrhydrometeorological Center13.08.26, 11:44 • 11598 views

Julia Shramko

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