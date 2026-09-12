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On September 12, rain and thunderstorms will affect Ukraine, with temperatures reaching 30° in the south

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast in the west, north and parts of the central regions, with temperatures reaching 24°. In the rest of the country, it will be dry, with temperatures up to 30°.

On September 12, rain and thunderstorms will affect Ukraine, with temperatures reaching 30° in the south

On Saturday, September 12, variable cloudiness is expected across most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in the western and northern regions, as well as in Vinnytsia region and, during the day, in most central regions, it will be cloudy with sunny intervals; moderate, locally heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected in some places.

Temperatures in the west and north of the country will be 15-20°, and up to 24° in the central regions. In the rest of the country, variable cloudiness and no precipitation; temperatures will be 25-30°. The wind will be predominantly northeasterly, 5-10 m/s

- the statement said.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy and rainy on September 12. The temperature will be +14°...+16°.

Astrological forecast and horoscope for the week of September 7–13, 202606.09.26, 12:55 • 34359 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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