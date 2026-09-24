Rain will cover most of Ukraine: downpours forecast in Kyiv

On Thursday, September 24, cloudy weather with rain is expected across most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN , citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, heavy rain will fall in most regions. The wind will be westerly and southwesterly, 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s in the left-bank part of the country. Temperatures will be 11–16°C during the day, reaching 19°C in the southern part; 7–12°C in the Carpathians.

In Ukraine, except in the west, moderate rain is expected; significant rain in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, with thunderstorms in some places - the statement says.

It will be cloudy in Kyiv and the region on Thursday, with significant rain. The wind will be westerly and southwesterly, 7–12 m/s. Temperatures will be 13–15°C during the day.

Astrological forecast for September 21–27: The Sun will move into Libra, and the week will end with a Full Moon in Aries