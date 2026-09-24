Rain will cover most of Ukraine: downpours forecast in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Rain is expected across Ukraine on September 24, with thunderstorms and strong winds in some areas. Significant precipitation is forecast in Kyiv and the region, with temperatures reaching 15°C during the day.
On Thursday, September 24, cloudy weather with rain is expected across most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN , citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, heavy rain will fall in most regions. The wind will be westerly and southwesterly, 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s in the left-bank part of the country. Temperatures will be 11–16°C during the day, reaching 19°C in the southern part; 7–12°C in the Carpathians.
In Ukraine, except in the west, moderate rain is expected; significant rain in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, with thunderstorms in some places
It will be cloudy in Kyiv and the region on Thursday, with significant rain. The wind will be westerly and southwesterly, 7–12 m/s. Temperatures will be 13–15°C during the day.
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