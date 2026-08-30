Rain, thunderstorms and heat up to +30°C — weather forecast in Ukraine for August 30

On Sunday, August 30, partly cloudy conditions are expected in Ukraine. Most western and northern regions will see brief rain showers, locally accompanied by thunderstorms, while dry weather will prevail in the south and east. Daytime temperatures will reach 22–27°C, and up to 30°C in Zakarpattia and the south. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, brief rain showers are expected on August 30 in most western and northern regions, as well as in Vinnytsia region. Rain is also forecast during the day in Cherkasy region. In some places, the showers will be accompanied by thunderstorms.

No significant precipitation is expected in the rest of Ukraine.

Fog is possible in places in the western regions at night and in the morning. The wind will be predominantly southwesterly, and in the southeastern part of the country, easterly, at a speed of 5–10 m/s.

Nighttime temperatures will be 11–16°C, while daytime temperatures will reach 22–27°C. In Zakarpattia and the southern regions, thermometer readings will locally rise to 30°C.

Brief rain showers are also forecast in Kyiv and Kyiv region, with thunderstorms possible in some places. In the capital, daytime temperatures are expected to be around 24–26°C, and 22–27°C across the region.

At the same time, an extreme fire-danger level will persist across a significant part of Ukraine. Forecasters separately warn of deteriorating weather conditions on the Kyiv and Kaniv reservoirs: during thunderstorms, southwesterly wind gusts of up to 12–15 m/s and an increase in wave height to 1.2–1.4 meters are possible. Danger Level I, yellow, has been declared.

Additional information

On Monday, August 31, the weather will generally stabilize. No significant precipitation is forecast across most of Ukraine; only brief rain showers are possible at night in a number of northern regions and in Vinnytsia region. During the day, the air will warm to 25–30°C.

Drought amid the heat may damage crops and the sowing of winter crops - Ukrhydrometeorological Center