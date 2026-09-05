On September 6, a yellow level of danger was declared in Ukraine due to strong winds

A warning about worsening weather conditions at the end of the week, September 6, has been issued in Ukraine. UNN reports this, citing data from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

On September 6, wind gusts of 15–20 m/s are expected during the day in Ukraine, except in the northeast. (Level I hazard, yellow) - the State Emergency Service stated.

What it threatens

As emphasized by the State Emergency Service, "the weather conditions may complicate the operation of energy, construction and utility companies, as well as traffic movement."

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