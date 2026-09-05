On September 6, a yellow level of danger was declared in Ukraine due to strong winds
Kyiv • UNN
On September 6, wind gusts of up to 20 m/s are expected in Ukraine, except in the northeast. The bad weather may complicate the operation of businesses and traffic.
A warning about worsening weather conditions at the end of the week, September 6, has been issued in Ukraine. UNN reports this, citing data from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
On September 6, wind gusts of 15–20 m/s are expected during the day in Ukraine, except in the northeast. (Level I hazard, yellow)
What it threatens
As emphasized by the State Emergency Service, "the weather conditions may complicate the operation of energy, construction and utility companies, as well as traffic movement."
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