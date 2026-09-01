The first autumn rains are coming to Ukraine — should we expect colder weather?

The first autumn rains are coming to Ukraine, but no cold snap is expected for now; temperatures will reach 22-27°, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Tomorrow, light rains are expected in the Precarpathian region, most central regions, and at night in the northern regions, while no precipitation is expected elsewhere; on Thursday and Friday, brief rains are expected in most regions, with thunderstorms in some areas - the statement said.

According to forecasters, nighttime temperatures will be 8-15°; daytime temperatures will reach 22-27°, and up to 31° in Zakarpattia and the south of the country.

Autumn will begin with contrasting weather - meteorologist gives forecast