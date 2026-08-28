Up to +31° and scattered rain due to an atmospheric front - weather forecast for August 28

The weather in Ukraine on August 28 will be determined by an atmospheric front from the Black Sea and the influence of an anticyclone; rain is expected in parts of the country, while air temperatures will rise slightly in some areas, reaching 31 degrees Celsius, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center said, UNN reports.

On August 28, an atmospheric front from the Black Sea will bring unsettled weather with brief rain, and thunderstorms in some places, in the south and southeast of the country, as well as overnight in most central regions. Dry weather in the rest of the territory will be determined by a high-pressure area from an anticyclone north of Ukraine. Cool air will continue to flow in from the northeast - forecasters said.

According to the forecast, today will be partly cloudy.

In the south and southeast of the country, and overnight in most central regions, there will be brief rain and locally thunderstorms; elsewhere, no precipitation.

At night and in the morning, fog is expected in places in the Carpathians and the Precarpathian region.

The wind will be predominantly northeasterly, 5–10 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s in places in the south and southeast of the country during the day.

Temperatures will be 9–14°C at night, 13–18°C in the south and southeast; 21–26°C during the day, reaching 31°C in Zakarpattia.

Water inflow into the Dniester Reservoir has reached a historic low - Ukrhydrometeorological Center