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Water inflow into the Dniester Reservoir has reached a historic low - Ukrhydrometeorological Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

On August 25, water inflow into the Dniester Reservoir fell to 37 m³/s - the lowest level since 1985.

Water inflow into the Dniester Reservoir has reached a historic low - Ukrhydrometeorological Center

A minimum value of water inflow into the Dniester Reservoir since 1985 has been recorded, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported, UNN writes.

On August 25, 2026, the minimum water inflow into the Dniester Reservoir for the entire period of its operation (since 1985) was recorded at 37 m3/s

- the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center stated.

Earlier, it reported that by the end of August, rivers in the Dniester basin and the Sian and Western Bug sub-basins in the west of the country would continue to experience declining water levels to their lowest values for the entire observation period, falling below those levels in some sections, with river discharge decreasing to low-water criteria and, on some sections of small rivers, to an absence of flow.

Moldova reported that the water level in the Dniester Reservoir had fallen to a historic low17.08.26, 16:19 • 13259 views

Julia Shramko

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