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Moldova reported that the water level in the Dniester Reservoir had fallen to a historic low

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12613 views

The inflow of water is only 23 cubic meters per second, while the discharge to Moldova is 75. Moldova calls on citizens to use water resources responsibly.

Moldova reported that the water level in the Dniester Reservoir had fallen to a historic low

The water level in the Dniester Reservoir has fallen to a historically low level, Moldova’s Ministry of Environment reported on August 17, UNN writes, citing NewsMaker.

Details

According to the Moldovan agency, the inflow the previous day was only 23 cubic meters per second, while the discharge to Moldova remains at 75 cubic meters per second. Under these conditions, the water level in the reservoir continues to decline. According to the ministry, during the first ten days of August, the average daily inflow into the reservoir was 38 cubic meters per second.

"This is a very serious signal. A very low water level affects the entire Dniester ecosystem, the river’s ability to maintain its natural balance, as well as the water supply to the population," the Moldovan ministry уточнює.

Moldova’s Ministry of Environment says it is "constantly" cooperating with the Ukrainian side, continuously monitoring the situation and analyzing hydrological data and operational information.

In view of the reduction in water flow, the country’s Ministry of Environment called on Moldova’s citizens to use water resources responsibly. The Moldovan authorities consider it necessary to reduce water losses, adapt water-catchment infrastructure and avoid unjustified consumption.

It is reported that "on August 11, Ukraine decided to reduce the volume of water discharged from the Dniester Reservoir from 85 to 75 cubic meters per second. This measure will remain in effect until the end of August. This came after the volume of water discharged from the Dniester Reservoir was reduced from 100 to 85 cubic meters per second for two weeks at the beginning of August in order to preserve reserves in case of a prolonged drought."

On July 28, the Moldovan government introduced a heightened-alert regime in the energy and hydrological sectors for 30 days. The decision was adopted at an extraordinary cabinet meeting due to the risks of disruptions in fuel supplies and low water levels in the Dniester. The government stated that if the situation worsens, water used for secondary needs would be restricted first, including for certain types of irrigation, some industrial processes and washing surfaces. According to the authorities, ensuring the population’s drinking-water supply will remain the priority.

Julia Shramko

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