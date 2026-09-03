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On September 3, rain and thunderstorms will hit Ukraine, with temperatures reaching +23°C in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Short-term rain and thunderstorms are expected in most regions on September 3. There will be no precipitation in the east and Crimea, with temperatures reaching +23°C in Kyiv.

On September 3, rain and thunderstorms will hit Ukraine, with temperatures reaching +23°C in Kyiv

On Thursday, September 3, variable cloudiness is expected across most of Ukraine. UNN reports this, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, brief showers, occasionally accompanied by thunderstorms, will occur in most regions as cool, moist air warms; precipitation is not expected only in the eastern regions and Crimea. Moderate westerly winds will prevail, bringing additional coolness.

During the day in Ukraine, except in the east and Crimea, there will be occasional brief showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be predominantly westerly, 5–10 m/s. Temperatures will be 21–26°C, up to 30°C in Zakarpattia, the south and southeast of the country; 15–20°C in the Carpathians

- the statement said.

Variable cloudiness and possible rain are expected in Kyiv and the region on September 3. The temperature will be +21°...+23°.

As a reminder

Astrologer Kseniia Bazylenko called August 30–September 3 a tense period for Ukraine. She advises against rushing into decisions and recommends monitoring official warnings.

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Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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