The New Moon in September: when the new moon will occur, omens and popular rituals

In September 2026, the new moon will occur on September 11. In astrology and folk beliefs, this phase of the Moon is associated with the beginning of a new cycle, renewal, planning, and goal-setting. Numerous folk omens and symbolic rituals connected with the new moon have survived to this day.

UNN explains exactly when the new moon will occur in September, what folk beliefs say should and should not be done during this period, and which practices are most often carried out during the new moon.

New moon in September: when the new moon will occur

In September 2026, the new moon will occur on September 11. The exact phase will occur at 03:27 Universal Time, or approximately 06:27 Kyiv time.

The new moon is one of the main phases of the Moon, marking the beginning of a new lunar cycle. At this moment, the Moon is positioned between Earth and the Sun. The side of the satellite illuminated by the Sun faces away from Earth, so the Moon is almost invisible in the night sky.

Some time after the new moon, a thin crescent of the young Moon begins to appear in the sky, gradually growing over the following days. The complete cycle of changing lunar phases lasts approximately 29.5 days. During this time, the Moon passes through the new moon, first quarter, full moon, and last quarter, after which the cycle begins again.

In many cultures, the new moon has long been perceived as a symbol of a new beginning. Therefore, this period was associated with plans, changes, new endeavors, and attempts to leave behind what was no longer useful. At the same time, it is important to distinguish the astronomical phenomenon from the folk beliefs that arose around it. There is no scientific evidence that the new moon can determine the success of endeavors, affect a person's financial situation, or influence the fulfillment of wishes.

Omens associated with the new moon

The young Moon has long been surrounded by numerous omens in folk culture. Some of them concerned money and prosperity, while others related to family, everyday life, and new beginnings.

One of the best-known omens was seeing the first thin crescent of the young Moon in a clear sky. This was regarded as a good sign that supposedly promised a successful and peaceful month. There was also a belief that when the young Moon first appeared, one should have money on hand. People believed this would help preserve prosperity until the next lunar cycle.

At the same time, people tried not to lend money or give valuable items away from the home during the new moon. According to old beliefs, one could symbolically "give away" one's own well-being along with them.

The first days after the new moon were considered favorable for making new plans. That is why people often tried to schedule the beginning of undertakings intended to last a long time for this period: studies, household work, or other important activities.

There was also a widespread belief that one should not quarrel with loved ones during the new moon. It was thought that a conflict that began at the start of the lunar cycle could drag on for a long time.

Other folk omens included the desire to get rid of old and unnecessary things. The new moon symbolized a transition to a new stage, so cleaning the home and freeing space from excess were perceived as symbolic purification.

Some traditions advised paying closer attention to one's plans at this time and not telling outsiders about important intentions until they began to be implemented.

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What rituals can be performed during the new moon

One of the most common modern practices during the new moon is making a list of wishes or goals for the coming month. To do this, a person should write down several specific things they want to achieve. A more practical approach, however, would be not to limit oneself to the wish itself, but to note alongside it the specific actions necessary to fulfill it. For example, instead of writing "I want to save more," one could determine the amount planned to be set aside each month. If the goal is to change jobs, one could make a list of vacancies, update a résumé, or set a target for the number of applications to submit during the week.

Another popular ritual is cleansing the space. This may include a thorough cleaning, sorting clothes and other belongings, organizing documents and the workspace, or even tidying up files on a phone or computer.

The new moon is also used for a kind of stocktaking. To do this, one can recall the main events of the past few weeks and determine what worked out, what should be changed, and which plans it would be better to abandon.

Popular practices also include meditation, keeping a journal, and spending a few minutes in silence without a phone or other distractions. Such activities are not themselves connected with the Moon’s magical properties, but they can help organize one’s thoughts and formulate further goals.

A separate group of traditions concerns money. For example, there is a ritual according to which, during the new moon, one should put a new banknote or several coins in one’s wallet and not spend them for a certain period of time. Such actions are purely symbolic. Instead, the new moon can quite reasonably be used as a notional date for regularly reviewing one’s personal budget. Once a month, one can check expenses, determine financial goals, plan major purchases, and set the amount of savings. In this case, the traditional ritual becomes a practical financial habit.

So-called letting-go rituals are also popular during this period. A person writes down on paper something they would like to give up—a needless habit, an unfinished task, or a problem that has long required a solution. After that, they determine a specific step that can be taken in the near future.

Although folk omens and esoteric rituals have no proven ability to influence events, regular planning, analyzing one’s own goals, putting things in order, and controlling finances can have a completely real practical effect.