The beginning of September may be tense: astrologer names key dates for Ukraine

The week from August 31 to September 6 may unfold against a controversial astrological backdrop, and according to astrological calculations, the first days of September may be the most tense period for Ukraine. At the same time, it is not advisable to rush into important and irreversible decisions in the coming days. Professional astrologer Kseniia Bazylenko told UNN in an exclusive comment.

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According to Bazylenko, the influence of the lunar eclipse on August 28 will still be felt at the beginning of the new week. Therefore, the astrologer advises against making radical decisions under the influence of strong emotions until the end of the week; instead, she recommends observing more, analyzing the situation, and completing matters that have already been started.

She calls the square of Mars in Cancer to retrograde Saturn in Aries one of the most tense astrological aspects at the beginning of the week. According to her forecast, its influence may be felt most strongly on the night of August 30–31, as well as on August 31 and September 1.

Mars seeks to act immediately, while Saturn creates restrictions and obstacles. Therefore, it may feel as though we are pressing the accelerator, but there is a wall in front of us. Do not try to "force" the situation at any cost. If something comes to a halt or is postponed, perhaps it really is worth waiting a little now - Bazylenko explained.

She added that, from the perspective of astrological tradition, this period is also associated with the need to be more careful when driving, working with machinery, and engaging in physical exertion.

At the same time, Bazylenko calls the harmonious trine of Jupiter in Leo and retrograde Saturn in Aries a positive factor of the week. According to her, Jupiter symbolizes development and expansion in astrology, while Saturn represents structure and foundation. In the astrologer's view, this combination promotes putting things in order, planning, and forming a long-term foundation for future decisions.

At the socio-political level, the astrologer associates this aspect with a possible return to legislative initiatives, reforms, rules, or agreements that were discussed earlier but were not ultimately completed.

Which days did the astrologer call tense for Ukraine

Bazylenko paid particular attention to the astrological picture for Ukraine. According to her calculations, the most tense period may be from the night of August 30–31 through September 3 inclusive.

Among the dates that, according to her, require increased attention are the night of August 30–31, August 31, and September 1, 2, and 3. The astrologer separately highlights September 5.

Bazylenko draws particular attention to September 2–3, when, according to her, transiting Mars forms an exact opposition to natal Neptune in Ukraine's astrological chart. In mundane astrology, Neptune is traditionally associated with water, seas and rivers, liquids, gases, smoke, chemicals, infections, as well as situations whose nature may initially be unclear. Therefore, Bazylenko advises paying closer attention during this period to official reports concerning the condition of water, hydraulic engineering facilities, pollution, smoke, air quality, and the sanitary and epidemiological situation.

At the same time, the astrologer emphasizes that such interpretations do not mean that specific events are inevitable and cannot be used to predict accidents, natural disasters, or disease outbreaks.

This does not mean that all events will necessarily occur. An astrological configuration does not make it possible to determine a specific event or medically forecast an outbreak of a particular disease. I am merely identifying areas that, from the perspective of mundane astrology, require increased attention this week - Bazylenko noted.

She also urged Ukrainians not to ignore air-raid alerts and official warnings from the relevant services.

Forecast for the zodiac signs from August 31 to September 6

Aries. The week will require order in your work, affairs, and everyday life. You should not try to solve everything at once. Advice – conserve your energy and do not overburden yourself.

Taurus. Love, children, creativity, and things that bring pleasure may come to the fore. A return of feelings or situations from the past is possible. Advice – allow yourself more joy.

Gemini. The main focus will be on home, family, and household matters. Important conversations with loved ones are possible. Advice: do not make family decisions based on emotions.

Cancer. The week may be filled with information, conversations, documents, studies, and short trips. Advice: verify information and do not rush to respond.

Leo. Money, purchases, and personal resources will become relevant. This is a favorable period for reviewing your budget. Advice: avoid impulsive spending.

Virgo. The Sun in Virgo shifts attention to your own desires, appearance, plans, and a new personal cycle. Advice: pay attention to yourself, but do not rush into radical changes.

Libra. You may feel the need for silence and solitude. Old concerns or unresolved situations may resurface. Advice: get more rest.

Scorpio. Contacts with friends and groups, as well as plans for the future, will become more active. Your attitude toward someone in your circle may change. Advice: take a closer look at who is truly heading in the same direction as you.

Sagittarius. Career, status, and professional goals may become the main themes. Along with new opportunities, responsibility will also grow. Advice: act strategically.

Capricorn. Travel, studies, documents, and foreign and legal matters may become relevant. Advice: take a broader view of possible areas of development.

Aquarius. Joint finances, debts, loans, and financial obligations will be in the spotlight. Advice: do not take financial risks and read documents carefully.

Pisces. Partnerships and relationships will be the main themes of the week. Following the recent eclipse, some feelings and decisions may require more time. Advice: do not rush either into breakups or into serious promises.

According to Bazilenko, the main task of the week is not to focus on anticipating negative events, but to try to maintain clarity, order, and inner resilience.

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