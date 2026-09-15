The weather in Ukraine will change dramatically; Indian summer will be replaced by rain and colder temperatures

Warm and sunny weather will persist in Ukraine over the next few days, but a sharp cooling is expected as early as September 21. Air temperatures will drop to +10…+17°, and rain will become more frequent in many regions. Forecaster Natalka Didenko reported this, UNN writes.

Details

As Didenko noted, on Wednesday, September 16, a "comfortable weather situation" is expected in Ukraine.

There will be plenty of sunshine and warmth. The highest air temperatures may be recorded in the western regions — up to +22...+26°С.- - the statement says.

Meanwhile, daytime temperatures of +20...+23°С are expected in most regions of Ukraine.

The coolest weather will be in the eastern part of our country — around +17...+20°С.

Wonderful weather is expected in Kyiv tomorrow. It will be dry, sunny, and warm, with temperatures reaching + 23 ° during the day.

We will enjoy a classic Indian summer practically throughout the entire week - the forecaster added.

However, starting next Monday, September 21, a cooling period will begin in Ukraine.

Air temperatures will drop significantly, reaching + 10 + 17 ° during the day. There will be more rain, - the statement says.

Atmospheric fronts will pass through Ukraine, bringing moderate and heavy precipitation.

At the same time, Didenko noted that "this forecast will still need to be уточнений".

Warm, but rainy: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on September 15