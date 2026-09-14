Warm, but rainy: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on September 15

On Tuesday, September 15, it will be warm and mostly dry in Ukraine, although some rain is expected. Precipitation is most likely in the eastern regions, as well as in Sumy, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions. This was reported by meteorologist Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

Tomorrow, September 15, the weather in Ukraine will truly be like being in the mountains — windy, rainy, with clear spells and beautiful clouds. Rain is most likely in the eastern regions, in Sumy, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions — due to the activity of an eastern cyclone — the statement said.

Light rain is also possible in the western regions and in some areas of Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions. According to the meteorologist, dry and sunny weather is expected across the rest of Ukraine.

According to her, daytime temperatures will range from +18 to +23 degrees in most regions. It will be cooler in Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, where temperatures of +14 to +18 degrees are expected.

Weather in Kyiv

Comfortable weather is expected in Kyiv on September 15. During the day, temperatures will rise to approximately +20 degrees. Significant precipitation is unlikely, although light rain may occur in some places.

Weather next week

Didenko noted that, overall, the current week in Ukraine will be warm and comfortable, with little rain expected. At the same time, according to preliminary forecasts, which will still require clarification, next week, starting September 21, will be considerably colder and bring more rain.

Rains with thunderstorms will cover southern and central Ukraine on September 14 — the Hydrometeorological Center