Students in Kyiv denied access to a shelter during an air raid alert — police are conducting an investigation

$44.710.0351.370.17
ukenru
05:19 PM • 7112 views
Ukrainian filmmaker Tanu Muino became the director of Apple’s new advertising campaign for the iPhone 18 ProVideo
02:58 PM • 15865 views
The EU extended sanctions against the Russian Federation but removed oligarchs Usmanov and Fridman from the list — media
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 20648 views
This rain is here to stay — forecasters have issued a three-day forecast and warned of cool nights
12:20 PM • 31366 views
How to use a seized account during martial law
September 22, 11:11 AM • 23033 views
Ukraine has secured $841 million from the World Bank for pension payments
Exclusive
September 22, 10:20 AM • 40208 views
From dependence to domestic production: why Ukraine needs its own jet engines for missiles and drones
September 22, 09:47 AM • 24489 views
"Effectively makes restoration impossible" — Russia attacked a Naftogaz facility with ballistic missiles
September 22, 09:10 AM • 20411 views
Up to 11 hours delayed: which trains are running furthest behind schedule
September 22, 08:27 AM • 16332 views
Defense Forces strike two Russian oil refineries — General Staff reveals consequences
September 22, 05:01 AM • 28274 views
Zelenskyy and Trump’s meeting in New York will begin at 20:15 Kyiv time: what they will discuss
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
1.9m/s
85%
749mm
Popular news
Budget millions for Odrex: the clinic involved in 10 criminal proceedings received UAH 111 million from the NHSU in 2025PhotoSeptember 22, 10:08 AM • 34998 views
Converse removed an advertisement after criticism over associations with Ku Klux Klan symbolismSeptember 22, 10:27 AM • 28422 views
Sybiha made a statement regarding Magyar's remarks, mentioning "Orbanism" - Budapest responded with a comparison to rural footballSeptember 22, 12:05 PM • 12965 views
Border Crossing Stamp: Do Ukrainians Need It and What to Do If It Is Missing01:06 PM • 18806 views
Europe will strengthen its aviation capacity to combat wildfires — Ursula von der Leyen01:46 PM • 13440 views
Publications
Europe will strengthen its aviation capacity to combat wildfires — Ursula von der Leyen01:46 PM • 13659 views
Border Crossing Stamp: Do Ukrainians Need It and What to Do If It Is Missing01:06 PM • 19075 views
How to use a seized account during martial law12:20 PM • 31381 views
From dependence to domestic production: why Ukraine needs its own jet engines for missiles and drones
Exclusive
September 22, 10:20 AM • 40223 views
Budget millions for Odrex: the clinic involved in 10 criminal proceedings received UAH 111 million from the NHSU in 2025PhotoSeptember 22, 10:08 AM • 35247 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Iran
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The death of Cindy Crawford’s son is being investigated as a suspected overdoseVideo02:01 PM • 9396 views
Converse removed an advertisement after criticism over associations with Ku Klux Klan symbolismSeptember 22, 10:27 AM • 28663 views
Princess Diana’s brother’s new book has sparked a war of words with King CharlesVideoSeptember 22, 06:39 AM • 37527 views
After months of disputes, Paramount and Warner Bros.’ $110 billion merger has finally made progressSeptember 22, 01:07 AM • 28025 views
Charlize Theron revealed what advice she would give herself at the beginning of her Hollywood career and spoke about a personal family tragedySeptember 22, 12:06 AM • 29084 views
Actual
Technology
Fox News
Financial Times
Diia (service)
Forbes

Students in Kyiv denied access to a shelter during an air raid alert — police are conducting an investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Students at one of the capital’s universities were allegedly denied access to a shelter during an air raid alert. Police are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

Students in Kyiv denied access to a shelter during an air raid alert — police are conducting an investigation

At one of Kyiv’s universities, students were not allowed into a shelter during an air raid alert. Law enforcement officers in the capital are conducting an investigation, the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv reported, according to UNN.

Details

Today, while monitoring social media, Kyiv police officers discovered a post stating that students at one of the capital’s universities had allegedly not been allowed into a shelter during an air raid alert. An investigative and operational team and juvenile inspectors from the Holosiivskyi Police Department have already gone to the scene

- the statement said.

The information was entered into the register of statements and reports. Police are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident and conducting an investigation. An appropriate legal assessment will be provided based on its results.

It should be noted that a video was published on social media which allegedly shows that, during the alert, students of the Faculty of Economics of KNU were not allowed into the university shelter.

The children were allegedly told that it was overcrowded, while the other doors were locked. Instead, they were told to go to the metro; the nearest station is located approximately a 10-minute walk from their building

- it was claimed on social media.

Reminder

In Kyiv, 97% of schools teach in a blended format, while 3% operate remotely. Safety, shelters and prolonged air raid alerts determine the format of classes.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkraineKyiv
School
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv