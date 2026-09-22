Students in Kyiv denied access to a shelter during an air raid alert — police are conducting an investigation

At one of Kyiv’s universities, students were not allowed into a shelter during an air raid alert. Law enforcement officers in the capital are conducting an investigation, the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv reported, according to UNN.

Details

Today, while monitoring social media, Kyiv police officers discovered a post stating that students at one of the capital’s universities had allegedly not been allowed into a shelter during an air raid alert. An investigative and operational team and juvenile inspectors from the Holosiivskyi Police Department have already gone to the scene - the statement said.

The information was entered into the register of statements and reports. Police are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident and conducting an investigation. An appropriate legal assessment will be provided based on its results.

It should be noted that a video was published on social media which allegedly shows that, during the alert, students of the Faculty of Economics of KNU were not allowed into the university shelter.

The children were allegedly told that it was overcrowded, while the other doors were locked. Instead, they were told to go to the metro; the nearest station is located approximately a 10-minute walk from their building - it was claimed on social media.

Reminder

In Kyiv, 97% of schools teach in a blended format, while 3% operate remotely. Safety, shelters and prolonged air raid alerts determine the format of classes.