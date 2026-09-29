The U.S. has banned imports of Canadian alcohol and motorcycles amid the trade war

Photo: Bloomberg

A ban on the import of a number of Canadian goods, including alcoholic beverages, motorcycles and whey products, has come into effect in the United States. The new restrictions are another stage in the trade confrontation between Washington and Ottawa, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump introduced the ban in response to Canadian tariffs on a number of American goods.

The volume of trade directly affected by the new restrictions is estimated at approximately $1 billion. At the same time, total trade in goods and services between the United States and Canada in 2025 amounted to nearly $900 billion.

Trade confrontation intensifies

Earlier, the White House also imposed a 50% tariff on a number of Canadian goods, including certain types of cheese products, motorboats, golf carts and furniture. Canada, for its part, introduced corresponding tariffs on September 8.

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Trump said he expects the Canadian authorities to lower tariffs on American goods and apologize within the next 3–4 weeks. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, meanwhile, said that the country would not rush into an unfavorable deal and would continue expanding its trade ties with Europe and Asia.

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