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In Germany, the party that overtook Merz's political force in the election called on the chancellor to restore ties with Russia and travel to Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

AfD co-chair Tino Chrupalla called on Friedrich Merz to hold talks in Moscow. The party also seeks to restore contacts with Russia.

In Germany, the party that overtook Merz's political force in the election called on the chancellor to restore ties with Russia and travel to Moscow

After its electoral successes in several German federal states, the leadership of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) called on Chancellor Friedrich Merz to resume direct dialogue with moscow. AfD co-chair Tino Chrupalla said that the chancellor should travel to russia for negotiations, DW reports, writes UNN.

Details

Chrupalla linked his demand to the election results in Saxony-Anhalt, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, and Berlin. According to him, they allegedly indicate that voters are calling for a different foreign policy.

The Federal Chancellor of Germany must finally travel both to moscow and hold negotiations there in order to stop the escalation and the arms buildup

– Chrupalla said.

The AfD wants to restore contacts with russia

The party's other co-chair, Alice Weidel, said that the AfD intends to maintain contacts with both the United States and russia. According to her, the party wants to open a channel for negotiations with moscow together with the American side.

Abandoning support for Ukraine would mean a risk to the freedom of all of Europe — Merz17.09.26, 23:28 • 27823 views

It was previously reported that AfD foreign policy spokesman Markus Frohnmaier discussed with Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller in russia the possibility of restoring supplies of Russian gas to Germany.

According to Reuters, a meeting between Weidel and Chrupalla and Kirill Dmitriev, an adviser to vladimir putin, is also planned in russia in spring 2027.

At the beginning of September, the AfD won the election in Saxony-Anhalt, and on September 20 it overtook Merz's party in the election in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. In Berlin, the party also improved its result, but the Left Party won there.

AfD overtook Merz’s party in the election and called on him to resign after a historic defeat21.09.26, 14:58 • 6940 views

Stepan Haftko

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