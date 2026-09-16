Zelenskyy signed a law on criminal liability for fraudulent call centers
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy signed a law on criminal liability for fraudulent call centers. The document increases penalties for electronic communications fraud.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on criminal liability for scam call centers, UNN reports.
Details
Today, the President thanked parliamentarians for the effective votes.
There is a positive result. It is important that criminal liability for scam call centers was supported. The liability must be strict. I have just signed this law
Reminder
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported strengthening liability for electronic communications fraud and the activities of scam call centers. The relevant Law No. 10190 was adopted in its entirety on September 16.
According to the explanatory note, the law provides for amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine by adding a new Article 1901, "Electronic Communications Fraud," which establishes liability for electronic communications fraud, that is, the unlawful collection, storage, processing, and use of personal data and information containing banking secrecy, including individual account information, payment instrument details, payment card details, and authorization codes, with the aim of taking possession of another person's property or acquiring rights to property through deception or abuse of trust using electronic communications and/or technical means of electronic communications.
The Criminal Code of Ukraine is also supplemented with new articles:
- Article 2554 ("Creation of, management of, or participation in an electronic communications fraud organization");
- Article 2555, "Recruitment for participation in an electronic communications fraud organization," establishing new liability for the actions of such fraudulent organizations and participation in them.