Zelenskyy signed a law on criminal liability for fraudulent call centers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on criminal liability for scam call centers, UNN reports.

Details

Today, the President thanked parliamentarians for the effective votes.

There is a positive result. It is important that criminal liability for scam call centers was supported. The liability must be strict. I have just signed this law - Zelenskyy said.

Reminder

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported strengthening liability for electronic communications fraud and the activities of scam call centers. The relevant Law No. 10190 was adopted in its entirety on September 16.

According to the explanatory note, the law provides for amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine by adding a new Article 1901, "Electronic Communications Fraud," which establishes liability for electronic communications fraud, that is, the unlawful collection, storage, processing, and use of personal data and information containing banking secrecy, including individual account information, payment instrument details, payment card details, and authorization codes, with the aim of taking possession of another person's property or acquiring rights to property through deception or abuse of trust using electronic communications and/or technical means of electronic communications.

The Criminal Code of Ukraine is also supplemented with new articles: