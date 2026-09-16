Zelenskyy signed a law on criminal liability for fraudulent call centers

$44.640.0251.510.01
ukenru
07:01 PM • 4702 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of asset declarations for law enforcement officers and military personnel who are not at war
04:14 PM • 15415 views
Ukrainian and U.S. teams are working on a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump - Tykhyi
03:48 PM • 20228 views
The US decides what the key interest rate will be: what this means for the dollar and global markets
03:31 PM • 12857 views
Ukraine is waiting for lists of facilities from russia: the Foreign Ministry explained the conditions of a possible energy truce
03:03 PM • 12422 views
Oleshky have become a deadly trap; people are leaving the city through minefields — Russia does not confirm its readiness for a humanitarian evacuation
September 16, 01:42 PM • 14674 views
The U.S. attorney general refused to investigate a Russian oligarch’s financing of Trump’s son’s wedding
September 16, 12:49 PM • 13573 views
Russians strike Sumy with guided aerial bombs: six injured
Exclusive
September 16, 12:21 PM • 14276 views
Autumn fogs are coming to Ukraine — nights will become cooler, while days will still indulge us with warmth
September 16, 10:42 AM • 20560 views
The EU is preparing record support for Ukraine amid a harsh winter: how it will help Kyiv
September 16, 09:12 AM • 34962 views
Budget Gap in 2027: How Much Ukraine Is Short Of and Where They Will Look for the Money
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
1.9m/s
61%
748mm
Popular news
Aviation under pressure: unfounded interpretation of aviation leasing taxation threatens budget revenuesSeptember 16, 10:00 AM • 33194 views
The Rada supported abolishing the duty-free allowance for parcels worth up to €150September 16, 10:02 AM • 11654 views
Europe strengthens its defense – Ursula von der Leyen explained what will changePhotoSeptember 16, 11:06 AM • 26341 views
The role of a lawyer in protecting a business during investigative actions, or why looking for a lawyer after a search is too late03:27 PM • 15008 views
The new hope of Ukrainian attack — who is Artem Stepanov, whom Maldera is counting on, and how he caused a stir in the Netherlands03:40 PM • 11279 views
Publications
The US decides what the key interest rate will be: what this means for the dollar and global markets03:48 PM • 20233 views
The role of a lawyer in protecting a business during investigative actions, or why looking for a lawyer after a search is too late03:27 PM • 15065 views
Europe strengthens its defense – Ursula von der Leyen explained what will changePhotoSeptember 16, 11:06 AM • 26395 views
Aviation under pressure: unfounded interpretation of aviation leasing taxation threatens budget revenuesSeptember 16, 10:00 AM • 33248 views
Budget Gap in 2027: How Much Ukraine Is Short Of and Where They Will Look for the MoneySeptember 16, 09:12 AM • 34963 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Serhiy Marchenko
Nicolas Sarkozy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Hungary
Lithuania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The new hope of Ukrainian attack — who is Artem Stepanov, whom Maldera is counting on, and how he caused a stir in the Netherlands03:40 PM • 11373 views
"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm will become a father at 55; his wife made her first public appearance showing her pregnancySeptember 16, 12:06 AM • 40527 views
Steve Carell was named one of Hollywood’s most attractive mature men — the actor reacted to his new statusSeptember 15, 11:07 PM • 40298 views
Chuck Norris, Robert Redford and the star of "Buffy" were "forgotten" at the "2026 Emmys"September 15, 10:05 PM • 38182 views
Kelly Osbourne said she would never reconcile with her older sister and explained whySeptember 15, 09:06 PM • 38455 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Bild
Film
Series

Zelenskyy signed a law on criminal liability for fraudulent call centers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Zelenskyy signed a law on criminal liability for fraudulent call centers. The document increases penalties for electronic communications fraud.

Zelenskyy signed a law on criminal liability for fraudulent call centers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on criminal liability for scam call centers, UNN reports.

Details

Today, the President thanked parliamentarians for the effective votes.

There is a positive result. It is important that criminal liability for scam call centers was supported. The liability must be strict. I have just signed this law 

- Zelenskyy said.

Reminder

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported strengthening liability for electronic communications fraud and the activities of scam call centers. The relevant Law No. 10190 was adopted in its entirety on September 16.

According to the explanatory note, the law provides for amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine by adding a new Article 1901, "Electronic Communications Fraud," which establishes liability for electronic communications fraud, that is, the unlawful collection, storage, processing, and use of personal data and information containing banking secrecy, including individual account information, payment instrument details, payment card details, and authorization codes, with the aim of taking possession of another person's property or acquiring rights to property through deception or abuse of trust using electronic communications and/or technical means of electronic communications.

The Criminal Code of Ukraine is also supplemented with new articles:

  • Article 2554 ("Creation of, management of, or participation in an electronic communications fraud organization"); 
    • Article 2555, "Recruitment for participation in an electronic communications fraud organization," establishing new liability for the actions of such fraudulent organizations and participation in them.

      Antonina Tumanova

      PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
      Laws
      Verkhovna Rada
      Volodymyr Zelenskyy
      Ukraine