Up to 34,000 hryvnias in fines for excessive noise from motorcycles and cars — Parliament supports the bill

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a bill providing for fines of up to UAH 34,000 for operating cars and motorcycles with noise levels exceeding the permissible limit. UNN reports this, citing a parliamentary session.

Details

Bill No. 15358 "On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and Other Legislative Acts Establishing Liability for Driving Vehicles with Noise Levels Exceeding the Permissible Limit" was supported as a basis by 261 members of parliament.

Under the bill, driving a vehicle with a noise level exceeding the permissible limit established by Ukrainian legislation for vehicles in operation entails a fine of UAH 8,500.

For the specified violation committed during martial law, the fine is UAH 17,000.

For a repeat violation within a year, a fine of UAH 17,000 with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a period of three to six months, or without such deprivation.

For a repeat violation within a year during martial law, a fine of UAH 34,000 with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a period of three to six months.

The first violation will be considered by the National Police authorities through an out-of-court procedure—to ensure prompt response and the inevitability of holding offenders liable directly at the scene. A repeat violation will be referred to court, since the application of a sanction in the form of deprivation of the right to drive, in accordance with the requirements of procedural legislation, may be carried out exclusively by a court decision.

After the law enters into force, the Ministry of Health, jointly with the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, is to develop and approve, within three months, maximum permissible standards for external noise levels from vehicles in operation, differentiated depending on the vehicle category, engine type and its displacement or power, as well as increased requirements for permissible noise levels at night (from 22:00 to 08:00).

We remind you

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine rejected a bill on new fines for exceeding the speed limit. The members of parliament did not support the bill as a basis.