No money was found for the "National Cashback" program in the 2027 budget: will the program be canceled?

The draft state budget of Ukraine for 2027 does not provide funding for the "National Cashback" program. This is reported by UNN, citing Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

Details

According to the parliamentarian, there are no funds for financing the "National Cashback" program in the draft budget for next year. The MP himself opposes extending the program and said he would try to prevent the relevant funding from being added while the document is being revised in the Verkhovna Rada.

I will do everything possible to ensure that this misunderstanding remains only in history textbooks titled "How Not to Conduct Economic Policy During Wartime." In short, so that no one adds this economic heresy through an amendment - Zhelezniak said.

At the same time, formally, no one has canceled the "National Cashback" program yet. In accordance with current government decisions, it will operate until April 30, 2028. However, the continuation of payments directly depends on the availability of budget funding.

According to Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 559 of April 29, 2026, if funds for implementing the program are not provided for in the next budget period, cashback accruals will cease on January 1 of the relevant year. That is, if funding for the "National Cashback" program does not appear in the final version of the state budget for 2027, accruals under the program may stop as early as January 1, 2027.

A separate issue concerns cashback for December 2026. The current procedure provides for its payment in February 2027 only if the relevant budget funding is available. At the same time, in previous years, the "National Cashback" program was not necessarily financed through a separate line in the state budget. In particular, in 2026, funds for the program were provided within a broader budget program supporting domestic demand for Ukrainian goods and services.

In the government presentation of the 2027 draft budget, the main programs supporting the economy include, in particular, the "5-7-9%" program, "eOselia," the Innovation Development Fund, and other business-support instruments. The "National Cashback" program is not listed among these areas. However, it should be emphasized that the draft state budget still has to be considered by the Verkhovna Rada, so its expenditures may change as the document is prepared for the next readings.

What is the "National Cashback" program

The "National Cashback" program provides for the return of part of the cost of Ukrainian-made goods. After the program was updated in 2026, the cashback rate is 5% or 15%, depending on the product category. Millions of Ukrainians use the program.

We remind you

On September 15, a draft law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2027 was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.