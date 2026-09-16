No money was found for the "National Cashback" program in the 2027 budget: will the program be canceled?

$44.640.0251.510.01
ukenru
06:33 AM • 9678 views
Russian drone strikes scheduled bus in Nikopol district: five killed, seven woundedPhoto
Exclusive
06:01 AM • 14676 views
Will the delay in the Odrex case have consequences for the lawyers?
04:58 AM • 13733 views
"Hellish" sanctions against Russia have moved closer to passage in the U.S. — only the final vote remains
04:45 AM • 13969 views
German hospitals prepare for drone warfare and mass casualties; the Bundeswehr expects up to 1,000 wounded daily
04:19 AM • 14010 views
"ATESH" reported sabotage at a plant that produces components for Kh-101 and "Iskander-K" missiles in VoronezhVideo
September 16, 02:17 AM • 18963 views
Ukraine may obtain a license to produce missiles for Patriot, but there is a catch
September 16, 01:17 AM • 17136 views
Russia’s Starlink analogue has still failed to reach its operational orbit after six months; Russia has already lost some of the satellites
September 16, 12:16 AM • 21996 views
The general who reported to Putin about the alleged capture of Kostiantynivka has gone to Kobzon's concert
September 15, 11:37 PM • 15579 views
The United States will withdraw its remaining troops from Iraq by September 30, but pro-Iranian groups are refusing to disarm
September 15, 10:57 PM • 13474 views
Oil prices rose to $109 per barrel, while disruptions in Saudi Arabia threaten 4% of global supplies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+20°
1.5m/s
52%
752mm
Popular news
Steve Carell was named one of Hollywood’s most attractive mature men — the actor reacted to his new statusSeptember 15, 11:07 PM • 25634 views
"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm will become a father at 55; his wife made her first public appearance showing her pregnancySeptember 16, 12:06 AM • 23646 views
The bill on tough sanctions against the russian federation has moved to final consideration in the U.S. House of Representatives02:55 AM • 18685 views
Iskander missile: range, speed, modificationsPhoto03:45 AM • 15157 views
How many troops and pieces of equipment Russia lost in a day – General Staff dataPhoto04:08 AM • 5606 views
Publications
From foil to fishing nets: how completely ordinary household items found their role in the war06:59 AM • 5524 views
Will the delay in the Odrex case have consequences for the lawyers?
Exclusive
06:01 AM • 14676 views
Iskander missile: range, speed, modificationsPhoto03:45 AM • 15233 views
International Day of Democracy: why this observance remains relevant todaySeptember 15, 03:14 PM • 31636 views
Without money in the hospital: why can’t military personnel receive payments for injuries?September 15, 02:32 PM • 41801 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Lindsey Graham
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Roksolana Pidlasa
Donald Trump Jr.
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Saudi Arabia
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm will become a father at 55; his wife made her first public appearance showing her pregnancySeptember 16, 12:06 AM • 23712 views
Steve Carell was named one of Hollywood’s most attractive mature men — the actor reacted to his new statusSeptember 15, 11:07 PM • 25697 views
Chuck Norris, Robert Redford and the star of "Buffy" were "forgotten" at the "2026 Emmys"September 15, 10:05 PM • 25087 views
Kelly Osbourne said she would never reconcile with her older sister and explained whySeptember 15, 09:06 PM • 25607 views
Eurovision 2027: Ukraine has begun accepting applications for the national selectionSeptember 15, 11:29 AM • 42658 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Tesla Model Y
Forbes

No money was found for the "National Cashback" program in the 2027 budget: will the program be canceled?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

The draft 2027 budget contains no funds for the "National Cashback" program. Without funding, payments may stop from January 1.

No money was found for the "National Cashback" program in the 2027 budget: will the program be canceled?

The draft state budget of Ukraine for 2027 does not provide funding for the "National Cashback" program. This is reported by UNN, citing Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

Details

According to the parliamentarian, there are no funds for financing the "National Cashback" program in the draft budget for next year. The MP himself opposes extending the program and said he would try to prevent the relevant funding from being added while the document is being revised in the Verkhovna Rada.

I will do everything possible to ensure that this misunderstanding remains only in history textbooks titled "How Not to Conduct Economic Policy During Wartime." In short, so that no one adds this economic heresy through an amendment

 - Zhelezniak said.

At the same time, formally, no one has canceled the "National Cashback" program yet. In accordance with current government decisions, it will operate until April 30, 2028. However, the continuation of payments directly depends on the availability of budget funding.

According to Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 559 of April 29, 2026, if funds for implementing the program are not provided for in the next budget period, cashback accruals will cease on January 1 of the relevant year. That is, if funding for the "National Cashback" program does not appear in the final version of the state budget for 2027, accruals under the program may stop as early as January 1, 2027.

A separate issue concerns cashback for December 2026. The current procedure provides for its payment in February 2027 only if the relevant budget funding is available. At the same time, in previous years, the "National Cashback" program was not necessarily financed through a separate line in the state budget. In particular, in 2026, funds for the program were provided within a broader budget program supporting domestic demand for Ukrainian goods and services.

In the government presentation of the 2027 draft budget, the main programs supporting the economy include, in particular, the "5-7-9%" program, "eOselia," the Innovation Development Fund, and other business-support instruments. The "National Cashback" program is not listed among these areas. However, it should be emphasized that  the draft state budget still has to be considered by the Verkhovna Rada, so its expenditures may change as the document is prepared for the next readings.

What is the "National Cashback" program

The "National Cashback" program provides for the return of part of the cost of Ukrainian-made goods. After the program was updated in 2026, the cashback rate is 5% or 15%, depending on the product category. Millions of Ukrainians use the program.

We remind you

On September 15, a draft law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2027 was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyEconomyPolitics
Laws
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada