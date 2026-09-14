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Up to UAH 34,000 fine for motorcycles and cars exceeding noise limits — committee backs bill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

The Verkhovna Rada committee recommended a bill introducing fines of up to UAH 34,000 for vehicles exceeding noise limits during martial law. A vote may take place this week.

Up to UAH 34,000 fine for motorcycles and cars exceeding noise limits — committee backs bill

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement recommended that Parliament consider a bill providing for fines of up to UAH 34,000 for operating cars and motorcycles with noise levels exceeding the permissible limit. The bill may be considered in the parliamentary chamber as early as this week. MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this, UNN reports. 

The Verkhovna Rada Committee supported the bill I introduced with my colleagues, No. 15358, on introducing administrative liability—a fine of UAH 17,000 to UAH 34,000 during martial law—for driving vehicles with noise levels exceeding the permissible limit

- Zhelezniak wrote.

He hopes that the first-reading vote will take place in the Verkhovna Rada chamber as early as this week.

Under the bill, driving a vehicle with a noise level exceeding the permissible limit established by Ukrainian legislation for vehicles in operation entails a fine of UAH 8,500. 

For the specified violation committed during martial law, the fine is UAH 17,000. 

For a repeated violation within one year, a fine of UAH 17,000 shall be imposed, along with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a period of three to six months, or without such deprivation.

For a repeated violation within one year during martial law, a fine of UAH 34,000 shall be imposed, along with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a period of three to six months.

The first violation will be considered by the National Police authorities out of court—to ensure prompt response and the inevitability of holding the offender liable directly at the scene. A repeated violation will be referred to court, since, under the requirements of procedural legislation, a sanction in the form of deprivation of the right to drive may be imposed exclusively by a court decision. 

After the law enters into force, the Ministry of Health, jointly with the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, shall, within three months, develop and approve maximum permissible standards for the external noise level from vehicles in operation, differentiated depending on the vehicle category, engine type and its displacement or power, as well as stricter requirements for permissible noise levels at night (from 22:00 to 08:00).  

We remind you

In the first six days of operation, three special "Phantom" vehicles in Kyiv and the Kyiv region automatically recorded 7,012 speeding violations. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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