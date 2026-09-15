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IDPs will be able to combine housing vouchers with mortgage loans — bill approved in principle

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

The Verkhovna Rada supported Bill No. 15335 on housing for IDPs from the occupied territories in principle. Vouchers will be able to be combined with loans.

IDPs will be able to combine housing vouchers with mortgage loans — bill approved in principle

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a draft law providing for amendments to certain laws of Ukraine concerning real estate purchased with a mortgage. From now on, internally displaced persons who lived in the occupied territories will be able to use housing vouchers together with credit funds to purchase or build housing, the Verkhovna Rada press service reports, UNN reports.

Details

According to the explanatory note to Draft Law No. 15335, its purpose is to create an effective legal mechanism for providing housing to internally displaced persons who lived in temporarily occupied territories by combining state support in the form of housing vouchers with borrowed funds. It also states that the draft law is aimed at protecting the property interests of the state and creditors by establishing statutory restrictions on the alienation of such real estate.

The main task of the draft law is to regulate the specific features of using residential real estate as collateral, where the purchase or financing of construction is carried out using housing vouchers and credit funds, by legislatively establishing a ban on the alienation of such property and its transfer into a subsequent mortgage, as well as ensuring the proper state registration of the respective encumbrances of property rights to such real estate

- the note says.

We remind you

Over seven months of 2026, taxpayers transferred UAH 8.4 billion in real estate tax to the budgets.

UNN also reported that in the first half of 2026, real estate owners paid nearly UAH 6.1 billion in tax, which is 8.6% more than last year.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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