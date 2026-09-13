The Ministry of Energy has drafted a bill on transferring the property of liquidated mines to municipalities

$44.5551.76
ukenru
12:09 PM • 4916 views
Leaders of three regions of the United Kingdom will discuss possible secession from the country: date announced — The Telegraph
11:26 AM • 4484 views
Defense Forces struck the launch sites of UAVs and the radars of Russian troops
10:52 AM • 3940 views
Elections in Sweden could bring the far right into government - Reuters
10:11 AM • 13423 views
Democrats are preparing large-scale investigations into Trump in the event of an election victory — WP
09:03 AM • 13780 views
“Putin must understand that this war is stupid”: Boris Johnson said that Ukraine must continue putting pressure on the Russian Federation
08:48 AM • 15379 views
Astrological forecast for the week of September 14–20: great ambitions, strong passions, and tests of power
September 13, 07:11 AM • 15534 views
Only 14% of Germans consider Merz worthy of the position of chancellor - poll
September 13, 03:30 AM • 20170 views
A Ukrainian drone operator has died in BelgiumPhoto
September 12, 08:21 PM • 36425 views
Kushner said there had been progress in the talks, but "the sides do not have a shared vision"
September 12, 06:06 PM • 42820 views
Russian jet-powered UAVs are making Ukraine’s mobile air defense teams ineffective - The Times
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
2.5m/s
58%
749mm
Popular news
On September 13, rain and thunderstorms will hit Ukraine: where temperatures will reach 30°CSeptember 13, 03:59 AM • 8064 views
In Sumy region, drones and mortars wounded a child and three adultsPhotoSeptember 13, 04:31 AM • 6240 views
Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine have reached 1.506 million military personnel — General StaffPhotoSeptember 13, 04:44 AM • 11861 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 453 drones: air defense destroyed 405 UAVsPhotoSeptember 13, 05:15 AM • 5658 views
Drones struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in the Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 05:39 AM • 7176 views
Publications
“Putin must understand that this war is stupid”: Boris Johnson said that Ukraine must continue putting pressure on the Russian Federation09:03 AM • 13770 views
What to plant at your country house in autumn to have your own supply of herbs for teaSeptember 12, 07:30 AM • 51344 views
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 80528 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the worldSeptember 11, 10:06 AM • 79129 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 97476 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslava Mahuchikh
Ulf Kristersson
Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian polar researchers showed how penguins "fly"VideoSeptember 12, 11:57 PM • 20861 views
Pamela Anderson attracted public attention by appearing in a dress with an extremely high slitPhotoSeptember 12, 12:30 PM • 27882 views
Travis Kelce shared details about his wedding to Taylor SwiftSeptember 12, 10:44 AM • 27574 views
Luke Evans spoke about Tim Curry’s serious condition before his deathPhotoSeptember 12, 07:51 AM • 31006 views
Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael PolanskySeptember 12, 06:45 AM • 39888 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Heating
The Economist
Truth Social
The Washington Post

The Ministry of Energy has drafted a bill on transferring the property of liquidated mines to municipalities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

The transfer of property will take place subject to a corresponding initiative by local self-government bodies. This is intended to attract business and reduce budget expenditures, Denys Shmyhal said.

The Ministry of Energy has drafted a bill on transferring the property of liquidated mines to municipalities

The Ministry of Energy has prepared a bill that would allow the free transfer from state to municipal ownership of the above-ground property of coal and uranium mines undergoing liquidation. The document is planned to be submitted to the government for consideration and to the Verkhovna Rada within a week. This was reported by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Details

The transfer of the property will take place subject to a corresponding initiative by local self-government bodies. This is expected to enable communities to attract businesses and use the sites of former mines as industrial parks.

Implementation of the bill will also make it possible to reduce the amount of budget funds allocated for the implementation of liquidation projects and ensure the rational use of existing mine infrastructure. At the same time, the Ministry of Energy, together with the communities, is working on a strategy for the just  transformation of the territories of former mines

- the post reads.

In addition, according to the minister, as part of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and the Ministry of Energy, a prospective development plan is being drawn up for one of the mines that is currently undergoing liquidation.

This is a pilot project that will result in a development plan for the territory of the former mine and an analysis of its investment potential, with an estimated cost of the necessary work. The plan developed will serve as a roadmap for attracting donors and potential investors to develop the territories of former mines

- Denys Shmyhal emphasized.

As a reminder

Russians are closing mines in the occupied Donbas that had previously been handed over to pseudo-investors. The scheme: plunder, close, and destroy everything that remained after Ukraine.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyEconomy
Laws
Energy
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal