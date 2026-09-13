The Ministry of Energy has prepared a bill that would allow the free transfer from state to municipal ownership of the above-ground property of coal and uranium mines undergoing liquidation. The document is planned to be submitted to the government for consideration and to the Verkhovna Rada within a week. This was reported by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Details

The transfer of the property will take place subject to a corresponding initiative by local self-government bodies. This is expected to enable communities to attract businesses and use the sites of former mines as industrial parks.

Implementation of the bill will also make it possible to reduce the amount of budget funds allocated for the implementation of liquidation projects and ensure the rational use of existing mine infrastructure. At the same time, the Ministry of Energy, together with the communities, is working on a strategy for the just transformation of the territories of former mines - the post reads.

In addition, according to the minister, as part of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and the Ministry of Energy, a prospective development plan is being drawn up for one of the mines that is currently undergoing liquidation.

This is a pilot project that will result in a development plan for the territory of the former mine and an analysis of its investment potential, with an estimated cost of the necessary work. The plan developed will serve as a roadmap for attracting donors and potential investors to develop the territories of former mines - Denys Shmyhal emphasized.

As a reminder

Russians are closing mines in the occupied Donbas that had previously been handed over to pseudo-investors. The scheme: plunder, close, and destroy everything that remained after Ukraine.