The government's Action Program has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada; lawmakers will consider it shortly

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the Government's Programme of Activities, which was approved by government officials today. Parliament is to consider it shortly. UNN reports this, citing draft resolution No. 15521.

Details

Draft resolution No. 15521 "On the Programme of Activities of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine" was registered on Monday, 17 August. The text of the programme is currently absent from the Rada's website.

As Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk reported: "The Programme of Activities of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Parliament will consider it shortly in accordance with the established procedure.

Supplement

On Monday, Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi reported that the Government's Programme of Activities had been approved today. The document was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration within the timeframe established by law.

According to him, the programme sets out the principles of the Government's work, its main goals and specific tasks.

"It is a clear list of what the Government must do. There is clear personal responsibility for each area," he noted.

On 16 July this year, the Verkhovna Rada appointed a new Cabinet of Ministers headed by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi.

In accordance with the Law "On the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine," the Government's Programme of Activities is submitted to the Verkhovna Rada by the Prime Minister within one month of the formation of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister personally presents the Programme of Activities at a plenary sitting of Parliament and answers questions from the people's deputies of Ukraine.

The Government's Programme of Activities is considered approved if it is supported by a majority of the constitutional composition of the Verkhovna Rada. The decision to approve the Programme of Activities is adopted in the form of a resolution.

The Cabinet's Programme of Activities must contain programme goals, criteria and deadlines for achieving the programme goals, as well as tasks whose implementation is necessary to achieve the goals, deadlines for completing such tasks, and other information provided by the Government.

It should be noted that since 2019, the Rada has approved the Government's Programme of Activities only once. This took place in 2019, when the Cabinet was headed by Oleksii Honcharuk.

In 2020, the Rada did not approve the Government Action Programme headed by Denys Shmyhal. In 2025, the Cabinet headed by Yuliia Svyrydenko submitted a Government Action Programme to the Rada, but the draft resolution was never considered by the lawmakers and was subsequently rejected altogether due to Svyrydenko's resignation.

As noted above, the text of the programme is currently absent from the Rada's website; however, Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak published the document in question.

The Government identifies four programme areas of work. In particular, strengthening resilience and bringing about a just peace:

the task is not only to deter the russian federation's aggression against Ukraine, but also to create conditions for seizing the strategic initiative. The development of Ukraine's military-industrial complex is an important foundation on this path;

the Government's key task is to protect critical infrastructure and life-support systems, and ensure the resilience of the energy system, territorial communities and the economy throughout the entire period of the russian federation's armed aggression against Ukraine;

the tactical goal for the next few months is to get through the winter steadily, which will require maximum preparedness and coordinated operation of all systems;

the Government will work proactively to unite partners in supporting our state, strengthen its negotiating position, and seek increased financial and military support.

Recovery and development of human capital:

despite the russian federation's armed aggression against Ukraine and limited resources, the Government undertakes to create opportunities for quality education, employment, entrepreneurship and professional development;

a separate priority is youth policy and creating conditions enabling young people to build their future in Ukraine;

accessible healthcare and rehabilitation, quality social services, housing, care infrastructure and support for those who need it most;

support for veterans and their families, internally displaced persons, as well as all those whose work ensures the functioning of the state and the economy;

the government aims to maintain Ukraine’s ties with the millions of Ukrainians who left the country as a result of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the russian federation, support Ukrainian identity, and create conditions for their return and self-realization in Ukraine.

Building a capable European state:

the government’s task is to make public administration effective and high-quality, and to simplify and accelerate bureaucratic processes as much as possible;

the government will propose comprehensive solutions for further public administration reform as soon as possible;

the practical phase of European integration requires large-scale legislative alignment, the strengthening of institutions, and the development of negotiating positions that will simultaneously ensure compliance with the EU membership criteria and protect Ukraine’s economic interests;

the result of all these actions should be to accelerate Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

Accelerating recovery and economic development:

the main sources of Ukraine’s long-term growth should be private initiative, entrepreneurship, investment, as well as the de-shadowing of the economy and anti-corruption efforts by all branches of government, which will make it possible to ensure investment security and protect entrepreneurs’ rights, provide war-risk insurance, affordable lending, and simple, predictable, and fair rules for doing business;

the result should be a reduced level of the economy’s dependence on the state budget and an increase in the state’s own resources for defense and the social sphere;

economic policy should focus on productive employment, domestic production and processing, investment, technological modernization, and export expansion;

Ukraine must continue the transition from a commodity-based model, in which we primarily sell raw materials, to an economy that creates more high-value-added products domestically, which means more jobs, higher incomes, greater export potential, and a greater capacity to finance defense through its own economy;

the government will create conditions for the development of small and medium-sized businesses and a more diversified economy. Entrepreneurial success should become a socially recognized value.

The government has also defined 12 strategic objectives for its work, grouped in accordance with the program areas outlined above:

strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities, reform the system for staffing the defense forces, and create conditions for seizing the strategic initiative. Develop the defense-industrial complex;

strengthen the resilience of critical infrastructure, the energy system, the economy, and society to military and crisis threats, and ensure security in territorial communities;

ensure that the aggressor state is held accountable, obtain compensation for the damage caused, and protect the rights of Ukraine and its citizens;

increase the participation of Ukrainians in Ukraine and abroad in economic, civic, and social life;

create conditions for education, health, employment, housing, development, and self-realization for Ukrainian citizens;

strengthen the formation of Ukrainian civic identity and create conditions for the retention, return, and reintegration of Ukrainian citizens;

ensure Ukraine’s readiness for the swiftest possible conclusion of negotiations on accession to the EU and deepen Euro-Atlantic integration. Provide maximum support for anti-corruption reforms and the strengthening of the rule of law;

build one of the most effective state systems in Europe — compact, professional, digital, transparent, fast, and results-oriented for the citizens of Ukraine;

ensure Ukraine’s dignified presence and positive image on the international stage;

ensure macrofinancial stability, fiscal sustainability, and predictable rules for Ukrainian citizens, businesses, and investors;

accelerate the recovery and modernization of social, energy, transport, and municipal infrastructure; ensure resilient and flexible infrastructure capable of adapting to future challenges;

ensure the transition to a productive, innovative, investment- and export-oriented economy with high added value, and stimulate the development of domestic production.

We remind you

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the program of activities, which was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. Prime Minister Koretskyi called on parliament to consider it as soon as possible.