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An FSB hitwoman who was preparing an assassination attempt on a Russian opposition figure was detained in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

The SBU detained in Kyiv a resident of the occupied city of Melitopol who, on the FSB’s orders, was preparing an assassination attempt on a Russian opposition figure. She faces life imprisonment.

An FSB hitwoman who was preparing an assassination attempt on a Russian opposition figure was detained in Kyiv

In Kyiv, the FSB hitwoman who was preparing an assassination attempt on the leader of one of Ukraine’s civil society organizations—a Russian opposition figure—was detained. The SBU reported this on September 22, UNN writes.

The counterintelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine prevented another high-profile murder that was to take place in Ukraine on the orders of the FSB of the Russian Federation. As a result of a special operation, an agent of the Russian Federation was detained in Kyiv. She had been tasked with eliminating a Russian opposition figure who currently heads one of the nationwide Ukrainian civil society organizations

- the SBU reported.

Details

According to the investigation, the SBU stated that "the hitwoman was supposed to shoot the activist with a combat pistol from ambush near one of the capital’s gyms, where he works as a kickboxing coach."

"In this way, the Russian Federation hoped to kill the Russian opposition figure, who had been fighting for Ukraine since 2022—first in the Kyiv region and then on the Eastern Front," the special service noted.

The SBU officers, as reported, acted proactively and detained the suspect near the sports complex while she was conducting additional reconnaissance of the area in order to choose a firing position for the assassination attempt.

According to the case materials, the FSB’s assignment was carried out by an unemployed resident of temporarily occupied Melitopol who had been recruited by the enemy.

It was established that Russian intelligence officers recruited the woman to cooperate in exchange for "closing" a case concerning illegal possession of drugs.

"The recruited agent underwent training at a local FSB "branch," where she was taught counter-surveillance measures, navigation in the area, and firearms handling. After completing her training, the hitwoman was sent to Zhytomyr in transit through the territory of Belarus, and then arrived in Kyiv. In the capital, the suspect regularly changed hotel addresses," the SBU said.

Also, when leaving her room, the suspect, according to the SBU, left a mark on the door to detect whether unauthorized persons might be present inside.

"Later, the agent received coordinates from her handler in the Russian Federation for a cache in a forested park area of the capital, where she picked up a pistol and ammunition. SBU counterintelligence officers discovered the weapon during a search of the detainee’s hotel room," the statement said.

The special service also noted that a smartphone was seized from the suspect, which she used to contact her FSB handler. The Security Service has already established his identity.

SBU investigators notified the agent that she was suspected under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is being held in custody without the right to bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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Julia Shramko

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