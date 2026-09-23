In eastern Poland, a railway line for freight trains was blocked with concrete blocks - an investigation has been launched

$44.790.0851.330.03
ukenru
01:23 PM • 9180 views
Drones are approaching gas stations: Kyiv is preparing a targeted alert system for filling stations
09:55 AM • 23361 views
EU must overcome "sanctions fatigue" and increase pressure on Russia, says European Commissioner
09:25 AM • 23703 views
"A strange decision": Zelenskyy's office reacted to the EU lifting sanctions against Fridman and Usmanov
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 19639 views
Not always 50/50: when one spouse may receive more property after divorce
September 23, 07:46 AM • 26292 views
Russia's morning attack on Kyiv claimed one life, and the number of injured is risingPhoto
September 23, 06:00 AM • 29120 views
Russia attacked two gas stations in Kyiv this morning; four districts in the region were affected.
September 23, 04:43 AM • 29731 views
Lavrov arrived in New York and will meet with Rubio today: they will discuss the war in Ukraine
September 23, 03:15 AM • 31408 views
Belgium has received 3 more F-35s, bringing the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine closer
September 23, 02:17 AM • 31093 views
In Ukraine, the "Chahar" barrier was created, which cuts FPV drones’ fiber-optic cables in one secondPhoto
September 23, 01:17 AM • 21768 views
Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi promised to continue supporting Ukraine at her first meeting with Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
2.9m/s
58%
745mm
Popular news
What is a guided aerial bomb: range, speed, and countermeasuresPhotoVideoSeptember 23, 04:10 AM • 44197 views
Autumnal Equinox 2026: Exact Time, Folk Weather Signs and TraditionsSeptember 23, 05:15 AM • 41161 views
Basketball EuroLeague 2026/27: the start of the season and the first gamesPhotoSeptember 23, 05:30 AM • 36254 views
George Lucas planned three more "Star Wars" films but "decided to step away" from directingVideoSeptember 23, 05:39 AM • 27420 views
GOP senator wants to subpoena Donald Trump Jr. over wedding money from an oligarch with ties to PutinSeptember 23, 07:19 AM • 24139 views
Publications
What to cook with pumpkin: the top 7 best recipesPhoto01:57 PM • 558 views
Silent Hill: Townfall and Control Resonant - the main game releases on September 24PhotoVideo01:56 PM • 776 views
Drones are approaching gas stations: Kyiv is preparing a targeted alert system for filling stations01:23 PM • 9236 views
Basketball EuroLeague 2026/27: the start of the season and the first gamesPhotoSeptember 23, 05:30 AM • 36246 views
Autumnal Equinox 2026: Exact Time, Folk Weather Signs and TraditionsSeptember 23, 05:15 AM • 41155 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ursula von der Leyen
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
China
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian showed off her famous curves in a pink bikini and her getaway with HamiltonPhoto02:01 PM • 120 views
Arnold Schwarzenegger visited Oktoberfest again and conducted an orchestraPhoto12:38 PM • 7030 views
"Not like any role before": Tom Cruise opens up about his new film from the Oscar-winning directorVideo11:36 AM • 9540 views
GOP senator wants to subpoena Donald Trump Jr. over wedding money from an oligarch with ties to PutinSeptember 23, 07:19 AM • 24131 views
George Lucas planned three more "Star Wars" films but "decided to step away" from directingVideoSeptember 23, 05:39 AM • 27413 views
Actual
Film
Series
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink

In eastern Poland, a railway line for freight trains was blocked with concrete blocks - an investigation has been launched

Kyiv • UNN

 • 954 views

In the Lublin Voivodeship, two freight trains crashed into concrete blocks on the tracks but did not derail. The police are investigating an act of hooliganism.

In eastern Poland, a railway line for freight trains was blocked with concrete blocks - an investigation has been launched

In eastern Poland, unidentified individuals blocked railway tracks with concrete blocks in the Lublin Voivodeship. Police report an attempt to provoke freight trains to derail. UNN reports this, citing Onet Wiadomości.

Details

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, September 22, in Jedlanka, Łuków County. According to the authorities, two freight trains traveling in opposite directions collided with concrete blocks lying on the tracks.

Photo: RMF FM
Photo: RMF FM

According to TVP Info, the incident occurred on a line used for freight transport. One of the trains was carrying fuel. As an RMF FM reporter learned, the trains were not carrying any hazardous materials.

According to RMF24, the trains involved were a 24-car train traveling from Konin to Biała Podlaska and a 22-car train traveling from Małaszewicze to Kutno. 

The trains did not derail, and no driver was injured. The locomotives’ front snowplows were damaged.

A preliminary examination conducted at the scene under the supervision of the prosecutor’s office found no explosive materials.

Rail traffic at the scene was suspended for several hours.

Investigation launched

Law enforcement officers are currently investigating an offense under Article 173 of the country’s Criminal Code, which consists of causing a traffic accident.

"Due to suspicions of a breach of railway infrastructure security, police officers from the Łuków County Police Headquarters, criminal investigators from the Lublin Voivodeship Police Headquarters, and counterterrorism officers from the Lublin Police Headquarters carried out operations at the scene," the Łuków County Police Headquarters said in a statement.

Marcin Kozak, a spokesperson for the District Prosecutor’s Office in Lublin, later told PAP that the concrete blocks placed on the tracks in both directions had resulted from the demolition of a nearby railway station. "Following the preliminary investigation, it was ruled out that this was part of a terrorist act. No explosives were found. Most likely, we are dealing with an act of vandalism. Police have already reported similar incidents at this location in the past," the spokesperson explained.

What Tusk said

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on the incident. He said the initial reports "are not particularly alarming, as this does not look like a very professional operation." "We do not ignore any such event, especially because it could lead to another tragedy," he added.

Update

Earlier, Poland had already reported sabotage on the railway route used to deliver aid to Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Terrorist attack
Explosions
Road traffic accident
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland