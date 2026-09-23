In eastern Poland, a railway line for freight trains was blocked with concrete blocks - an investigation has been launched

In eastern Poland, unidentified individuals blocked railway tracks with concrete blocks in the Lublin Voivodeship. Police report an attempt to provoke freight trains to derail. UNN reports this, citing Onet Wiadomości.

Details

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, September 22, in Jedlanka, Łuków County. According to the authorities, two freight trains traveling in opposite directions collided with concrete blocks lying on the tracks.

Photo: RMF FM

According to TVP Info, the incident occurred on a line used for freight transport. One of the trains was carrying fuel. As an RMF FM reporter learned, the trains were not carrying any hazardous materials.

According to RMF24, the trains involved were a 24-car train traveling from Konin to Biała Podlaska and a 22-car train traveling from Małaszewicze to Kutno.

The trains did not derail, and no driver was injured. The locomotives’ front snowplows were damaged.

A preliminary examination conducted at the scene under the supervision of the prosecutor’s office found no explosive materials.

Rail traffic at the scene was suspended for several hours.

Investigation launched

Law enforcement officers are currently investigating an offense under Article 173 of the country’s Criminal Code, which consists of causing a traffic accident.

"Due to suspicions of a breach of railway infrastructure security, police officers from the Łuków County Police Headquarters, criminal investigators from the Lublin Voivodeship Police Headquarters, and counterterrorism officers from the Lublin Police Headquarters carried out operations at the scene," the Łuków County Police Headquarters said in a statement.

Marcin Kozak, a spokesperson for the District Prosecutor’s Office in Lublin, later told PAP that the concrete blocks placed on the tracks in both directions had resulted from the demolition of a nearby railway station. "Following the preliminary investigation, it was ruled out that this was part of a terrorist act. No explosives were found. Most likely, we are dealing with an act of vandalism. Police have already reported similar incidents at this location in the past," the spokesperson explained.

What Tusk said

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on the incident. He said the initial reports "are not particularly alarming, as this does not look like a very professional operation." "We do not ignore any such event, especially because it could lead to another tragedy," he added.

Update

Earlier, Poland had already reported sabotage on the railway route used to deliver aid to Ukraine.