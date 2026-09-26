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At least 11 people have been killed in a terrorist attack in Pakistan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

In northwestern Pakistan, a suicide bomber detonated a car bomb near a police checkpoint. Eleven people were killed and around 30 were injured.

At least 11 people have been killed in a terrorist attack in Pakistan
Photo: The Associated Press

At least 11 people were killed and another 30 injured in a terrorist attack by a suicide bomber in northwestern Pakistan. Euronews reports, according to UNN. 

At least 11 people were killed and around 30 others injured on Saturday in a suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan

- the publication reports.

According to reports, the suicide bomber detonated a vehicle loaded with explosives near a roadside police checkpoint.

Bilal Faizi, a spokesperson for the provincial emergency service, said the attack took place in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the explosion.

We remind you

Two people were killed as a result of an enemy airstrike on Synelnykove district. Two more people, including a six-year-old child, were injured. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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