A Russian attack on an office building in Kyiv claimed the lives of four people, including a child among the injured
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, four people were killed after a UAV strike, and a child was among the seven injured. In total, five Kyiv residents were killed on September 25.
As a result of the Russian attack on an office building in Kyiv, the death toll has risen to four; a child is among those injured. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to UNN.
There are already four people dead as a result of a UAV striking an office building in the Solomianskyi district. One child is among the seven injured. The fire in the parking lot near the office center has been extinguished
We would add
According to the mayor of Kyiv, a total of 27 city residents were injured in the capital as a result of enemy attacks on September 25. Five people were killed.
In Kyiv, the building of the High Council of Justice was damaged as a result of a Russian strike; there are casualties25.09.26, 12:41 • 4120 views