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A Russian attack on an office building in Kyiv claimed the lives of four people, including a child among the injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 668 views

In Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, four people were killed after a UAV strike, and a child was among the seven injured. In total, five Kyiv residents were killed on September 25.

A Russian attack on an office building in Kyiv claimed the lives of four people, including a child among the injured
Photo from social media

As a result of the Russian attack on an office building in Kyiv, the death toll has risen to four; a child is among those injured. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to UNN

There are already four people dead as a result of a UAV striking an office building in the Solomianskyi district. One child is among the seven injured. The fire in the parking lot near the office center has been extinguished 

- Klitschko reported.

We would add

According to the mayor of Kyiv, a total of 27 city residents were injured in the capital as a result of enemy attacks on September 25. Five people were killed.

In Kyiv, the building of the High Council of Justice was damaged as a result of a Russian strike; there are casualties25.09.26, 12:41 • 4120 views

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