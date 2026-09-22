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Zelenskyy honored the victims of the September 11 terrorist attack in New York

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

The President of Ukraine paid tribute to those killed at the site of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack. At that time, 2,977 people from 90 countries were killed.

Zelenskyy honored the victims of the September 11 terrorist attack in New York

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid tribute to the victims in New York during his visit to the United States, at the site of the terrorist attack that took place 25 years ago, on September 11, 2001. He reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

A tragedy that meant so much to everyone around the world. Nearly three thousand people were killed as a result of the terrorists’ attack. Citizens of 90 countries, including our people, were among them. A vile and horrific terrorist attack that claimed the lives of innocent people. And we will never accept such terrorists’ vileness. We will always remember those who fight terror and those who became its victims. Eternal memory to all those who died

- the head of state said in a statement.

Context

On September 11, 2001, 2,977 people were killed as a result of attacks by “Al-Qaeda” in the United States. Nineteen “Al-Qaeda” militants hijacked four passenger planes and used them as weapons. Two airliners crashed into the towers of the World Trade Center in New York, a third struck the Pentagon near Washington, and the fourth crashed in Pennsylvania.

We remind you

On September 11, 2026, 2,977 drones recreated the Twin Towers in New York in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack that took place 25 years ago.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
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