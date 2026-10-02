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The Russian Federation has placed Reznikov, Fedorov, Ivashchenko and Brovdi on an "international wanted list"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 474 views

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation announced that it was seeking Reznikov, Fedorov, Ivashchenko and Brovdi. They were charged in absentia with a number of crimes.

The Russian Federation has placed Reznikov, Fedorov, Ivashchenko and Brovdi on an "international wanted list"

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported that it had organized an international search for two former Ukrainian defense ministers, Oleksii Reznikov and Mykhailo Fedorov, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Oleh Ivashchenko, and Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi, call sign "Madyar." This is stated in the Investigative Committee's statement, reports UNN. 

Details

"As part of the criminal case concerning the cruel treatment of the civilian population of Donbas, the involvement in crimes of former Ukrainian defense ministers and members of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Reznikov and Mykhailo Fedorov has been established. In 2021–2023 and 2026, they issued "criminal orders and instructions" to their subordinates, ensuring the conduct of "punitive paramilitary operations" in Donbas. These criminal actions caused the mass deaths and injuries of civilians and the destruction of civil infrastructure facilities. Resolutions have been issued to prosecute Reznikov and Fedorov as accused persons, and an international search for them has been organized," the statement says. 

The Investigative Committee also stated that "while investigating the circumstances of terrorist attacks in Russia, investigators established the involvement of Oleh Ivashchenko, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and Robert Brovdi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a number of such crimes." 

In particular, these include attacks on Russian cities, as well as attacks on the Iranian vessel "Ana" and the Russian vessel "Navis-1" in the waters of the Volga–Caspian Sea Shipping Canal.

Iran accused Ukraine of attacking a merchant vessel in the Caspian Sea and appealed to the UN25.07.26, 23:58 • 19027 views

"In addition to the previously filed in absentia charges against Ivashchenko and Brovdi, they have been charged with the aforementioned crimes and placed on an international wanted list," the Investigative Committee stated. 

Previously

Russia placed Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Madyar" Brovdi on a wanted list, accusing him of allegedly being involved in the death of Hanna Prokofieva, a propagandist for "Channel One." Brovdi himself responded to the accusations by the aggressor country. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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