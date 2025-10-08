$41.320.03
"Steak can only be made of meat": European Parliament votes to ban meat terms for vegetarian products

Kyiv • UNN

 • 698 views

The European Parliament in Strasbourg has voted to ban calling vegetarian meat substitutes burgers, schnitzels, and sausages. The decision still needs to be agreed upon with EU member states.

"Steak can only be made of meat": European Parliament votes to ban meat terms for vegetarian products

The decision still has to be agreed upon with the EU member states, although some, such as France, have already adopted several relevant decrees. UNN reports with reference to l'Opinion.

Details

The term "vegetarian steak" is under threat of cancellation.

The European Parliament in Strasbourg voted to ban vegetarian meat substitutes from being called burgers, schnitzels, and sausages in the future.

The corresponding amendment to the legislation was approved by a majority of votes from far-right factions, as well as a part of the conservative faction.

With 355 votes to 247, MEPs supported the right-wing proposal to ban terms such as "vegetarian steak" and "vegetarian burger."

- the media indicate.

The decision is not final, as it will now be submitted for discussion by the 27 EU countries.

Addition

The French government has already adopted several relevant decrees in 2022 and then in 2024, banning steaks, escalopes, or ham made from plant-based ingredients that could cause confusion among consumers. It should be noted that the relevant decrees were overturned by the European Court in 2024.

Recall

A new four-month study showed more effective weight loss on a vegan diet compared to a Mediterranean diet. Participants on a vegan diet lost an average of 5 kg.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldCulinary
European Parliament
France