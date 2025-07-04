$41.720.09
The human brain continues to "grow" neurons even in old age

Kyiv • UNN

 • 537 views

A study by the Karolinska Institute in Sweden confirmed that neural progenitor cells actively divide in the brains of adults up to 78 years of age. This discovery offers hope for improving memory, learning, and restoring brain functions.

The human brain continues to "grow" neurons even in old age

Neural progenitor cells continue to develop in the adult brain, offering hope for memory, learning, and recovery. This is reported by a study by scientists from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, transmitted by UNN with reference to Interesting Engineering.

Details

The human brain continues to grow neurons even in old age. Scientists at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden have discovered and tracked the formation of new neurons in the hippocampus, an area critical for memory, learning, and emotional regulation. This is a long-term study: the team of scientists led by Professor Jonas Frisén made headlines back in 2013. It was then concluded that new neurons can form in the hippocampus of adults. Scientists used radiocarbon analysis of DNA isolated from brain tissue to pinpoint when individual cells were formed, providing rare evidence of neurogenesis in adults.

But, until now, scientists lacked direct evidence that neural progenitor cells are present and actively dividing in the adult human brain.

Now we have been able to identify these progenitor cells, confirming that continuous neuron formation occurs in the adult hippocampus.

– said Frisén.

In the new study, the team analyzed post-mortem brain tissue from people aged from infants to 78 years to find that neural progenitor cells – precursors to fully developed neurons – not only exist in the adult brain but also actively divide.

Key aspects of the study

In the new study, the team analyzed post-mortem brain tissues from people aged from infancy to 78 years. It was found:

Neural progenitor cells - precursors to fully formed neurons - not only exist in the adult brain, but also actively divide.

- scientists explain.

It should be noted that advanced methods were used in the study:

For example, single-nucleus RNA sequencing to map gene activity in individual brain cell nuclei. Combined with flow cytometry and machine learning, this approach allowed researchers to identify different stages of neuron development - from stem cells to immature neurons that are not yet dividing.

To visualize the sites of new neuron formation, scientists used RNAscope and Xenium, two powerful spatial transcriptomics tools.

Recall

In a new study, scientists from the University of New England, the Institute of Marine Sciences, and the Federico II University of Naples focused on the evolution of different lobes of the human brain in search of what distinguishes us from primates.

Excessive physical activity negatively affects cognitive functions and decision-making ability, while regular moderate-intensity exercise improves memory and thinking.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Health
