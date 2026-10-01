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Russia is going to teach the United States how its government services work so that it can create its own equivalent

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1164 views

Kremlin Special Representative Kirill Dmitriev said that Russia is ready to share its experience in operating government services and other systems with the United States. The dialogue also covers energy.

Russia is going to teach the United States how its government services work so that it can create its own equivalent

Russia is going to teach the United States how its e-government services work so that it can create its own equivalent. This was stated by Kremlin special envoy Kirill Dmitriev, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

According to him, the dialogue between Russia and Washington is continuing "in many areas, including energy."

I think that the United States has much to learn from Russia's experience: e-government services and many other systems that work very well in Russia. So we will share our experience

- the Russian diplomat said.

Reminder

A few days ago, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's representative Kirill Dmitriev held "constructive" talks with U.S. officials on ending the war in Ukraine, including possible joint energy initiatives between the United States and Russia in the postwar period.

Russia and the US to sign agreement on construction of tunnel from Chukotka to Alaska - Putin's envoy Dmitriev05.06.26, 04:58 • 5188 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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