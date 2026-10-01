Russia is going to teach the United States how its e-government services work so that it can create its own equivalent. This was stated by Kremlin special envoy Kirill Dmitriev, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

According to him, the dialogue between Russia and Washington is continuing "in many areas, including energy."

I think that the United States has much to learn from Russia's experience: e-government services and many other systems that work very well in Russia. So we will share our experience - the Russian diplomat said.

Reminder

A few days ago, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's representative Kirill Dmitriev held "constructive" talks with U.S. officials on ending the war in Ukraine, including possible joint energy initiatives between the United States and Russia in the postwar period.

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