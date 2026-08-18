In Ukraine, around 200 underground schools are planned to be built by the end of the year — Koretskyi

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said that by the end of the year there should be around 200 underground schools in Ukraine. He wrote this on Telegram, reports UNN.

At the "August-2026" education conference, he outlined the state’s main priorities in education for the new academic year. First and foremost, this is the safety of the educational process. We are continuing to build underground schools — by the end of the year, there should be around 200 of them. We are preparing educational institutions for winter. Also, this year, UAH 1 billion was allocated to equip shelters in kindergartens - Koretskyi wrote.

The Prime Minister added that the teaching profession should be properly paid and competitive, particularly for young people. At the President’s initiative, teachers’ salaries have already increased by 30% this year, and will rise by another 20% from September 1. Scholarships at colleges and universities will also be increased.

Thirdly, the reform of school meals, launched at the initiative of First Lady Olena Zelenska. From September 1, almost 3 million students will receive free meals.

Other priorities include the modernization of vocational education, workshops and laboratories so that young people acquire the skills required by the labor market. All decisions have one goal — safe and high-quality education, so that children can study, develop their abilities and build their future in Ukraine - Koretskyi noted.

We remind you

The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate UAH 41.1 million to purchase computer equipment, software, furniture and necessary educational materials, as well as to purchase and install generators for educational institutions in frontline regions.