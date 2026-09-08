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Iceland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the U.S. ambassador over Trump’s map showing an American flag over the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

Iceland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Trump’s map showing an American flag over Iceland inappropriate and summoned the U.S. ambassador. The post appeared amid attention focused on Greenland.

Iceland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the U.S. ambassador over Trump’s map showing an American flag over the country

Icelandic Foreign Minister Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir summoned the U.S. ambassador to Iceland, Billy Long, to a meeting after U.S. President Donald Trump published an image on social media today. RUV reports, writes UNN.

During the meeting, the position was clearly expressed that this post was entirely inappropriate

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a response.

What preceded this

During the day, Trump posted on his social network Truth Social a map of the United States, Central America, Canada, Greenland and Iceland, with all the countries covered by the American flag.

Trump did not explain why he had posted the map and added no text to the post.

Trump published the map on the day Greenland, Denmark and the European Union signed an agreement on investment in the development of satellite communications.

Later, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced an additional investment of €200 million in Greenland over the next two years. These investments are equivalent to 56 billion Icelandic krona. The support will primarily concern three areas: clean energy, critical minerals and internet connectivity.

Trump’s post attracted particular attention against the backdrop of his longstanding interest in Greenland. Over the past year and a half, the U.S. president has repeatedly posted images of the island on social media featuring the American flag, U.S. symbols or his own image. 

Greenland forced an oil company linked to Trump to postpone drilling12.08.26, 22:35 • 5113 views

Olga Rozgon

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