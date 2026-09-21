Magyar stated that he would not allow oil storage facilities for Ukraine to be built in Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that his government would not allow the construction of oil storage facilities for Ukraine on Hungarian territory as part of a memorandum on the construction of oil product storage capacity in Hungary near the border with Ukraine, which was signed by Naftogaz and MOL. Magyar made the statement during a session of the Hungarian Parliament, UNN reports.

I pointed out that this would be built on the Hungarian-Ukrainian border, and nowhere else. The oil storage facility regarding which, incidentally, MOL signed a memorandum of understanding… if you read MOL’s statement, which was released not long ago, it says that this is a theoretical possibility, and even if it is implemented, it can happen only many years from now. I would like to emphasize that as long as the Tisza government exists, this will not happen - Magyar said.

According to him, MOL began negotiations with Naftogaz on the possibility of storing oil in Hungary back when Viktor Orbán’s government was in office, noting that the company’s conduct was completely unacceptable.

We will officially state this, and from now on we expect MOL to treat the Hungarian state as the owner of a 25% stake. We will see what the consequences of this will be - Magyar added.

We remind you

The Naftogaz Group and MOL Downstream Private Company Limited by Shares (MOL) signed a memorandum on the construction of oil product storage capacity in Hungary near the border with Ukraine.