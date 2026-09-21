Magyar stated that he would not allow oil storage facilities for Ukraine to be built in Hungary

$44.670.0151.200.04
ukenru
08:28 PM • 1458 views
Trump will pressure Zelenskyy in New York, demanding concessions regarding strikes on Russia – The Guardian
08:19 PM • 2428 views
Zelenskyy and CIA Director Ratcliffe secretly met at an airport in Ireland – Reuters
Exclusive
05:04 PM • 22870 views
What will happen to gasoline and diesel prices in the fall, and will the surge in fuel demand lead to higher prices?
04:38 PM • 25546 views
How hospitals will operate during the "yellow" and "red" levels of an air raid threat — the government has provided an answer
03:35 PM • 17577 views
Odesa hit by bad weather: streets flooded, yellow alert level declaredVideo
02:49 PM • 27646 views
The Ukrainian armored pickup truck Gyurza-01 has been approved for delivery to the army: what the versatile vehicle can doPhotoVideo
September 21, 01:47 PM • 18100 views
Trump said that Russia had lost diesel capacity because of the war and called on it to end the war - Zelenskyy responded
September 21, 01:43 PM • 19632 views
"A very bad sign" - Honcharenko said that he found a "listening device" in his carVideo
September 21, 12:51 PM • 29436 views
Nations League: Hungary–Ukraine — the national team's tournament openerPhotoVideo
September 21, 10:40 AM • 23398 views
Oil prices fell to an 11-day low — what contributed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
4.8m/s
92%
745mm
Popular news
The EU announced new sanctions following the elections to Russia’s State DumaSeptember 21, 11:06 AM • 7450 views
The ESBU declares that transparency and integrity matter to business: aircraft leasing could become a test for the BureauSeptember 21, 12:47 PM • 15078 views
September 21 — International Day of Peace: the history and significance of the holidaySeptember 21, 01:03 PM • 25177 views
2026 Russian State Duma elections: what the "voting" showed against the backdrop of the warSeptember 21, 01:08 PM • 26893 views
“My ex-husband is a professional con artist”: blogger Skalnytska reveals shocking truth about her divorceVideo03:07 PM • 13026 views
Publications
What will happen to gasoline and diesel prices in the fall, and will the surge in fuel demand lead to higher prices?
Exclusive
05:04 PM • 22874 views
How hospitals will operate during the "yellow" and "red" levels of an air raid threat — the government has provided an answer04:38 PM • 25551 views
The Ukrainian armored pickup truck Gyurza-01 has been approved for delivery to the army: what the versatile vehicle can doPhotoVideo02:49 PM • 27648 views
2026 Russian State Duma elections: what the "voting" showed against the backdrop of the warSeptember 21, 01:08 PM • 26911 views
September 21 — International Day of Peace: the history and significance of the holidaySeptember 21, 01:03 PM • 25194 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Bloggers
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
“My ex-husband is a professional con artist”: blogger Skalnytska reveals shocking truth about her divorceVideo03:07 PM • 13031 views
From Ballet Flats to the Kama Sutra: Brigitte Bardot’s Personal Belongings Put Up for Auction in ParisPhotoSeptember 21, 09:56 AM • 32410 views
Ed Sheeran broke down in tears on stage and apologized after the scandal involving MacklemoreSeptember 21, 01:05 AM • 55862 views
Gwyneth Paltrow revealed how she and Chris Martin managed to remain a family after their divorcePhotoSeptember 21, 12:06 AM • 55814 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a rare joint appearance at Mahomes' partySeptember 20, 11:06 PM • 58304 views
Actual
The Guardian
Fox News
Financial Times
Social network
Truth Social

Magyar stated that he would not allow oil storage facilities for Ukraine to be built in Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

Péter Magyar stated that the Hungarian government would not allow the construction of oil storage facilities for Ukraine. Naftogaz and MOL signed the memorandum.

Magyar stated that he would not allow oil storage facilities for Ukraine to be built in Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that his government would not allow the construction of oil storage facilities for Ukraine on Hungarian territory as part of a memorandum on the construction of oil product storage capacity in Hungary near the border with Ukraine, which was signed by Naftogaz and MOL. Magyar made the statement during a session of the Hungarian Parliament, UNN reports. 

I pointed out that this would be built on the Hungarian-Ukrainian border, and nowhere else. The oil storage facility regarding which, incidentally, MOL signed a memorandum of understanding… if you read MOL’s statement, which was released not long ago, it says that this is a theoretical possibility, and even if it is implemented, it can happen only many years from now. I would like to emphasize that as long as the Tisza government exists, this will not happen 

- Magyar said. 

According to him, MOL began negotiations with Naftogaz on the possibility of storing oil in Hungary back when Viktor Orbán’s government was in office, noting that the company’s conduct was completely unacceptable. 

We will officially state this, and from now on we expect MOL to treat the Hungarian state as the owner of a 25% stake. We will see what the consequences of this will be 

- Magyar added. 

We remind you 

The Naftogaz Group and MOL Downstream Private Company Limited by Shares (MOL) signed a memorandum on the construction of oil product storage capacity in Hungary near the border with Ukraine. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Naftogaz
Hungary
Ukraine