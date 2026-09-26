Mostly no precipitation — what the weather will be like in Ukraine over the next three days

Over the next three days, predominantly dry weather is expected in Ukraine. Temperatures will be 4-11° at night, up to 15° in the southern part; and 16-22° during the day, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reports, according to UNN.

On September 27-29, predominantly dry weather is expected, with only occasional short-term rains in the east and southeast on September 27, and in the far south of the country on September 28 - the statement says.

On September 27, fog is expected in places in the western regions at night and in the morning. The wind will be predominantly northeasterly, at 5-10 m/s. Temperatures will be 4-11° at night, up to 15° in the southern part; and 16-22° during the day.

We remind you

On Saturday, September 26, variable cloudiness is expected across most of Ukraine.