Mostly no precipitation — what the weather will be like in Ukraine over the next three days
Kyiv • UNN
From September 27 to 29, Ukraine will be mostly free of precipitation, with occasional brief rains possible in some areas. At night, temperatures will be 4–15°C, and during the day, 16–22°C.
Over the next three days, predominantly dry weather is expected in Ukraine. Temperatures will be 4-11° at night, up to 15° in the southern part; and 16-22° during the day, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reports, according to UNN.
On September 27-29, predominantly dry weather is expected, with only occasional short-term rains in the east and southeast on September 27, and in the far south of the country on September 28
On September 27, fog is expected in places in the western regions at night and in the morning. The wind will be predominantly northeasterly, at 5-10 m/s. Temperatures will be 4-11° at night, up to 15° in the southern part; and 16-22° during the day.
We remind you
On Saturday, September 26, variable cloudiness is expected across most of Ukraine.