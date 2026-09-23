Trump threatened to "destroy" Iran if negotiations fail

US President Donald Trump said he must decide between reaching a deal with Iran and further military escalation, threatening to "destroy the Islamic Republic." At the same time, he reported progress in diplomatic contacts aimed at ending the nearly seven-month war, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

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Will a deal be reached with Iran that will allow them to rebuild and create a much larger country than it has ever been before?.. Or should I destroy the Islamic Republic and do it quickly? – Trump said during a speech at the UN General Assembly.

Iran's armed forces called the US president's words "propaganda" and said they were ready, if necessary, to deliver "even stronger, devastating, and unpredictable strikes."

The US and Iran continue diplomatic contacts

Despite mutual threats, the sides continue negotiations through intermediaries. According to Trump, his representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held a "very productive meeting" with Iranian intermediaries.

I think they have many opportunities to reach a deal – the US president said.

A senior Iranian official also told Reuters that Tehran had conveyed a new proposal to Washington through intermediaries. Iran is ready to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to vessels from Persian Gulf countries within 7 days if the US eases military pressure and lifts the blockade of Iranian ports.

Meanwhile, Qatar is promoting a proposal to establish a joint security system involving Iran and the Arab states of the Persian Gulf. According to Reuters, Tehran is considering the initiative.

Trump said there were "good chances" of a deal with Iran after Witkoff and Kushner met with intermediaries